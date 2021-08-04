Love Island USA’s Casa Amor girls wanted Javonny, said producers edited it out

Javonny Vega on Love Island USA. Pic credit: CBS

When Casa Amor arrived, fans were disappointed since nothing dramatic happened and it ended without much change.

Only one guy stuck around and Olivia Kaiser even came back without anyone by her side. When asked, Andrew John Phillips said that the girls were all standoffish and didn’t give any of them a chance.

It was a little better in the guys’ villa, as Cinco Holland, Jeremy Hershberg, and Korey Gandy were open to moving on. Jeremy brought back Genny Shawcross and Korey brought back Leslie Golden.

However, it seems that the Casa Amor girls were disappointed that someone was sent home before they showed up because most of them wanted him.

That was Javonny Vega.

Leslie Golden talks Javonny and Love Island USA

Leslie Golden self-eliminated, saying that she wasn’t feeling comfortable in the villa, especially when the drama started thanks to Shannon St. Clair and Josh Goldstein.

However, Leslie said the disappointment started at Casa Amor when they learned that Javonny was gone.

Before his elimination, fans argued they would riot if he ended up eliminated, but he left thanks to his islanders choosing to keep Jeremy Hershberg over him, something fans couldn’t understand.

Leslie was doing a Q&A with fans on her Instagram stories and someone asked if there was someone she could have met that she didn’t get to from the villa.

“All us Casa Amor girls were going in super excited to meet Javonny,” Leslie said in a video answer. “He wasn’t there, so we started off every single time we would leave the dressing room going ‘RIP Javonny, ayyyyyy!’ cause he just seemed the most exciting.”

Javonny reshared that video in his Instagram Stories.

Isabel claims producers edited out Javonny comments

There was not one time on Love Island USA that the Casa Amor girls said “RIP Javonny,” and Isabel Johnson said that was due to producers editing it out.

On her Instagram Stories, Isabel also commented about the Casa Amor situation and she said the exact same thing that Leslie said.

While not a video, Isabel answered a fan who asked, “Something you wish wasn’t edited out in the episodes?”

Her response was: “RIP Javonny ayyyyyy.”

Pic credit: @Isabelrjohnson/Instagram

Fans wanted to see Javonny get a chance with someone on Love Island USA, and it looks like he went home two days too soon to finally find that connection.

Love Island USA Season 3 airs on Tuesday, Wednesday, Thursday, Friday, and Sundays at 9/8c on CBS.