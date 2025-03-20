Farrah Abraham to ‘settle the score’ with Angelina Pivarnick after her ex tried to ‘hit on’ the Teen Mom alum

Farrah Abraham is gearing up to clear the air with a fellow reality TV star.

Farrah has found herself entwined in a reality TV love triangle of sorts.

It all started after Farrah made her stand-up comedy debut at the Spearmint Rhino Gentlemen’s Club on March 13.

Farrah met backstage after the event with Jersey Shore star Angelina Pivarnick’s ex, Vinny Tortorella.

Later that night, Vinny uploaded a photo of himself and Farrah posing for a photo op.

Subscribe to our Teen Mom newsletter!

Get updates on the latest posts and more from Monsters and Critics straight to your inbox. By submitting your information you agree to our T&Cs and Privacy Policy.

In his caption, he showed Farrah some love, writing, “🗽 @farrahabraham Debut comedy show 🗽 She did great! Such a fun night out 💪🏻.”

Farrah claims that after the show, she received a string of DMs from Vinny.

Farrah shared screenshots of the conversation with OK! Magazine. The screenshots show that Vinny first sent her a DM at 4:32 a.m.

“Morning! What’s your schedule like coming up?” Vinny wrote.

He continued, “If you have some free time, let’s grab dinner and see a movie. Throw it back to an old school date.”

Farrah rejected Vinny’s online advances

Farrah noted that she does not live in NYC but thanked Vinny for the gesture.

Vinny didn’t stop there, however. He told Farrah it was “even better” that she didn’t live in The Big Apple and offered to fly out to her location.

“Lord knows I kinda need a vacation from my ex,” Vinny told Farrah, seemingly speaking of Angelina.

Farrah answered Vinny again, still avoiding any flirtatious exchange in her response.

“Well I hope you get over your ex who ever that is & then date,” she replied.

Vinny continued messaging Farrah, noting that he was intent on moving on from his ex and focusing on positivity.

Farrah’s interview with OK! Magazine has fueled the flames. Since then, Vinny and Angelina have taken action.

Vinny defends his ‘sarcastic’ DMs

After learning that Farrah shared his DMs with the outlet, Vinny took to his Instagram page to explain his side of the story.

Vinny says he posted the photo of himself with Farrah on Instagram to celebrate the Teen Mom alum’s comedy debut.

After noticing that Farrah had liked some of his Instagram posts, he sent her some “light-hearted and playful” DMs.

Vinny claims that since then, his ex (presumably Angelina) and a makeup artist from Farrah’s show have been “obsessively harassing” him.

Farrah thanked Vinny for coming to her show. Pic credit: @vinnyhandsome/Instagram

Farrah urges Vinny to seek mental help: ‘Boy Bye’

Farrah called out Vinny in her Instagram Story.

Farrah uploaded Vinny’s photo from her comedy debut and set it to the tune Grow, Glow, Flow by Auracle Vibes.

In her caption, Farrah wrote, “I hope you seek mental help,” seemingly directing her message at Vinny.

Farrah told her Instagram followers she “can’t wait” to “settle the score” with Angelina. Pic credit: @farrahabraham/Instagram

Farrah is scheduled to appear on Angelina’s podcast on March 27

Now that Farrah and Vinny’s fiasco has made headlines, Farrah says she and Vinny’s ex, Angelina Pivarnick, will get down to the nitty-gritty themselves.

In a second interview, Farrah told OK! Magazine that she will appear on Angelina’s UM HELLO? podcast next week.

Farrah told the outlet, “I am 1,000 percent not interested in Angelina’s ex, like I said, and if she took it that way, I wouldn’t want her to.”

“We are going to tape an episode of her podcast together on March 27, and we will settle the score then,” Farrah confirmed.

Farrah announced the podcast appearance in another Instagram Story slide, telling her followers she “can’t wait” until she hashes it out with Angelina.

For her part, it seems Angelina is waiting until March 27 to break her silence. She has remained quiet on social media amid the drama surrounding her ex.

Season 2B of Teen Mom: The Next Chapter airs on Thursdays at 8/7c on MTV.