Dr. Drew praises Farrah Abraham’s comedy tour debut: ‘She did a fantastic job’

Farrah Abraham got a rave review from Dr. Drew Pinsky.

The former Teen Mom star performed at her first comedy show on Thursday night, and Dr. Drew was impressed with her act.

After years of filming reality television and then a stint in the adult entertainment industry, Farrah has switched gears, professionally speaking.

The 33-year-old launched her latest venture, her comedy tour, Diary of a Teen Mom, at the Spearmint Rhino Gentlemen’s Club on March 13, where she performed in front of a sold-out crowd.

Ahead of her performance, she chatted with podcast host and celebrity publicist Domenick Nati.

Farrah, clad in what she referred to as a “bulletproof chest,” shared that she wrote all of her content herself.

Farrah debuts her Diary of a Teen Mom tour in New York City

She was looking forward to being “present” with the audience and doing some “crowd work.”

Farrah is also hoping to get 200 locations “nailed down” amid her tour, adding, “This mom is working on the road!”

During her act, she called herself a “pedestal princess” and talked about various topics, including her teenage daughter, Sophia, an affair she had with a married man, and her legal troubles.

Farrah revealed that Sophia drives her to her ketamine treatment appointments and talked about being sued for pursuing someone else’s husband.

“I’m just not a homewrecker,” Farrah said on stage. “If you are the homewrecker, if you are chasing the man, if you are doing anything, she has every right to sue me.”

Dr. Drew gives Farrah his ‘full support’

Following her show, Dr. Drew stopped to give his opinion to Domenick Nati.

Dr. Drew and his wife, Susan, came to support Farrah, admitting that the MTV alum did a “fantastic” job.

“The whole time, I was thinking, ‘I remember why I had such affection for Farrah,'” Dr. Drew began. “She’s a substantial person, and she’s making a go of it. Good for her.”

When asked whether Farrah may have a career ahead of her in the comedy industry, Dr. Drew admitted, “Whatever she’s doing, she should keep doing.”

“I don’t know if that’s comedy or what it is, but people like it. … And she’s funny, and [she has] my full support. It was a great time,” he added.

Farrah’s career change surprised Teen Mom fans

As Monsters and Critics previously reported, Farrah announced her move into comedy in April 2022.

At the time, Farrah said stand-up comedy would help her overcome her “fear of people.”

“Now I can, like, really tackle that and overcome it and be on stage,” she told TMZ.

Unsurprisingly, Farrah’s announcement wasn’t well received by her critics.

Teen Mom viewers mocked Farrah’s announcement, saying a career in stand-up would give them “another reason to laugh at” her.

Season 2B of Teen Mom: The Next Chapter airs on Thursdays at 8/7c on MTV.