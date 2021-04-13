Fans throw major shade at Robyn Brown for comments about struggling to feel heard

Robyn Brown got slammed by fans for a tweet about being heard. Pic credit: TLC

Sister Wives star Robyn Brown caught major flak this week after she tweeted about struggling to be heard within the family.

During this week’s episode, Robyn live-tweeted along with her husband Kody and her sister wife, Janelle. Meri and Christine skipped the live-tweet again this week.

Robyn commented on a scene in the episode where Christine felt as though she doesn’t have an equal say among the spouses.

Sign up for our newsletter!

Janelle had visited Christine to talk about the communication changes they need to make among themselves. Christine got candid when she admitted that she feels awkward when the whole family is together and that she “doesn’t matter that much.”

Robyn shared her view on the topic and tweeted to her 154.2k followers, “It makes me sad to hear that Christine doesn’t feel like she matters.”

She continued, “As far as I am concerned her opinion is just as important as everyone else’s. I know it is a struggle for each of us to feel heard.”

Love Sister Wives as Much as We Do?

Join Us On Facebook!

Robyn’s tweet that sparked comments from trolls. Pic credit: @LuvgvsUwngs/Twitter

Robyn, who often tries to play the peacemaker role in the family, came under fire for her remarks.

Many fans of the show have long felt that Robyn disrupted the family dynamic when she married Kody in 2010. Robyn even admitted that Kody spent more time at her house during quarantine claiming that it made her feel bad.

Fans of the show aren’t shy about voicing their opinions, and this time was no exception.

Fans didn’t feel sorry for Robyn and even blamed her. Pic credit: @LuvgvsUwngs/Twitter

One of Robyn’s followers told her, “No one believes that Sobbin’ Robin. You’ve always wanted Kody just for you, (God knows why) but you are not a good sister wife, you are a sneaky, underhanded non-sister “wife”. Hope you are proud of that.”

Another showed up to say that no one believes Robyn.

The user said, “Girl you are the new shinny penny. No one really believes you give a rip about any one. None of the other wives talk about you but you only talk about the other wives. When you come on the screen it’s all about one of the other wives. Stop….”

Some trolls got personal

Fans threw major shade at Robyn for her tweet about being heard. Pic credit: @LuvgvsUwngs/Twitter

“Robyn you are fake! All you care about is you,” the user continued. “You sit there in your million dollar house, don’t contribute to the family finances and act like you have so much to handle. You have pitted Kody against the others since day one. YOU are the problem! You are so selfish!”

The user added, “You want Kody to just cater to you. Stating how the kids struggle when they don’t see him? Talk about laying on a little thick. He has other kids you know that need him too. The last thing you need is another kid. You act like you can’t take care of the ones you have without help”

Robyn did refer to her younger kids struggling when they don’t see Kody like her troll mentioned.

She also had a heart-to-heart with Kody in this week’s episode about having more kids, but they weren’t exactly on the same page.

Robyn and the rest of the wives have struggled for a long time

Robyn and Christine met earlier this season to talk things over much to Christine’s dismay given her strong dislike of serious conversations.

Recently, a fan pointed out the difference in Kody’s demeanor when he’s with Christine versus Robyn.

The relationships between Kody’s four wives have been far from perfect, and the coronavirus pandemic has magnified their communication breakdown.

Fans can tune in for one last drama-filled episode when the two-hour season finale airs this week.

Sister Wives airs on Sundays at 10/9c on TLC.