Fans mock Lisa Hamme after she gives Avery relationship advice on 90 Day Fiance Tell All

Lisa Hamme is speaking out on the 90 Day Fiance: Before the 90 Days about her co-stars’ relationship.

While Lisa has struggled with her own issues this season, she isn’t holding back when hearing about her co-stars’ troubles, including a recent breakup between Ash and Avery.

On the Tell-All special, which aired tonight on TLC, Avery and Ash started to rehash their relationship and why they broke up.

Avery started to question everything that Ash was telling her and then shared that she eventually broke up with him over his diet.

Lisa interrupted, essentially telling Avery that she was being petty for breaking up with Ash over that reason.

Lisa Hamme speaks out about petty Avery

It didn’t take long for viewers to speak out about Lisa’s comments, especially since viewers have had certain views about how she treated Usman Umar.

While Lisa hasn’t been petty with Usman, she has been controlling. In fact, viewers believe that she is probably the last person who should give relationship advice.

We know you’re not sweating the small stuff, Lisa. You couldn’t even be bothered to wear a bra for this reunion #90DayFiance pic.twitter.com/6t20WLyZCs — Rachel Pastoriza (@rachpastoriza) June 8, 2020

Several viewers took to Twitter and questioned whether she should really be giving relationship advice, especially since she is currently married to a man who wants more than one wife.

#90DayFiance Lisa-you’re lecturing about being petty? Right. — نور الحربي (@mrstmferguson) June 8, 2020

Lisa saying "That's not normal" is something I thought I would never hear coming out of her mouth.#90DayFiance — Joe (@joefromphilly1) June 8, 2020

Lisa Hamme’s view does have some support

Interestingly, some people did agree with Lisa about Avery being petty for breaking up with Ash over his diet. As one person pointed out, both Avery and Ash could use some counseling for dealing with their issues.

From the beginning I thought Avery needed counseling and that’s okay… don’t get me wrong Ash is a liar but she needs some help too lol. #90DayFiance — Ashhhh❤️ (@LabelleAshh) June 8, 2020

Of course, Lisa isn’t without issues of her own. Throughout her season, she struggled to win over the support of Usman’s mom and brothers. Plus, Usman’s fans are convinced that he’s only using her to get to the US to start his career as a music star.

Usman Umar denies having used Lisa to get on 90 Day Fiance: Before the 90 Days to get fame and money. In an interview, he revealed that if he wanted to scam people, he would have used a richer person. He then added that Lisa makes $1,000 a week.

And yet, Lisa is convinced that people are just jealous of her relationship, as she has claimed that people are sending her death threats because her husband is so good looking. Throughout the season, Lisa struggled with the fact that women reached out to him on social media, revealing her jealous side.

90 Day Fiance: 90 Day Fiance wraps up tomorrow with Part 2 of the Tell All special at 8/7c on TLC.