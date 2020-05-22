Lisa Hamme claims 90 Day Fiance fans are sending ‘death threats’ because her ‘husband is very good looking’

Lisa Hamme has become one of the most controversial cast members on this season of 90 Day Fiance: Before the 90 Days.

Her unapologetic brashness on the show — and off — is not winning her any fans, but she doesn’t seem to mind.

Baby girl Lisa recently did an interview with The Domenick Nati Show and shared just how much hate she has been getting on social media.

She responded to her controversial use of the N-word, and also delved into her sex life with Usman and their plans to have children.

Lisa says she’s getting death threats

During the YouTube interview, host Domenick Nati asked Lisa why the fans are so upset with her and if she’s been getting death threats.

“Yes I’ve been receiving a lot of death threats and a lot of hate ” She responded, adding “There’s a lot of hate there because my husband is very good looking.”

As for the N-word controversy – Lisa had an interesting response saying that the word was used “out of context” and out of “stupidity.”

She says her husband has accepted her apology but “the haters don’t.”

Lisa talks about her sex life and having kids with Usman

In case you’re wondering, baby girl Lisa is enjoying her sex life with her 32-year-old Nigerian husband. She also revealed that while she’s not pregnant right now, they do want to have kids.

She says, “As far as children, we’re definitely going to try” and if that does not happen they have an interesting backup plan.

Sojaboy is allowed to take a second wife

Hamme will apparently do anything to keep Sojaboy happy – including allowing him to add another wife to the mix if she can’t give him a child.

Lisa shared that “In Nigeria, he is entitled to take four wives, but people don’t understand the complete law of that.”

She explained, “I am the first wife, I carry the highest title; the second, third, fourth are below. So he may take a second wife as long as he takes care of my house, my bills, and I live comfortably, I don’t have to pay for anything.

She went on to say, “He has to pay for it all before he can take a second wife.”

Domenick chimed in asking, “So if you’re unable to have children, then he’s allowed to take other wives but you’ll always be the top wife?”

“Yes” Hamme responded, “before he can even take a second wife he has to be able to provide for me everything… and we’re talking house, car, insurance, jewelry, bills.”

She added, “it’s part of the culture and I knew that.”

90 Day Fiance: Before the 90 Days airs Sundays at 8/7c on TLC.