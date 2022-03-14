Exclusive: Erica Rose defends husband Charles Sanders amid Below Deck Sailing Yacht backlash

Erica sets the record straight on her husband’s behavior on Below Deck Sailing Yacht: Pic credit: Bravo

Erica Rose has defended her husband, Charles Sanders, aka Chuck, amid all the Below Deck Sailing Yacht Season 3 backlash.

There’s no question Erica and Chuck have brought a lot of drama to Below Deck Sailing Yacht. Chief stew Daisy Kelliher hasn’t held back expressing her opinion of the group on and off-screen.

Erica spoke with Monsters & Critics regarding the drama with Daisy. The Bachelor alum also wasted no time standing up for her husband during the interview with M&C.

Below Deck Sailing Yacht charter guest Erica Rose defends Chuck amid backlash

Chuck has earned a lot of backlash for his behavior on Below Deck Sailing Yacht, especially his gross food rant and bashing of chef Marcos Spaziani. Erica admitted the personal attacks on her and Chuck have been hard for her, but he has not been fazed about it.

“He has a really thick skin, and I’m protective over him. I really love him,” she expressed. “I’ve got these negative comments about him, on my own personal Instagram, people are messaging me and saying like, ‘Oh no, how could you be married to him? He’s so mean,'” she shared.

Erica explained Chuck was acting, or rather playing up, a character that the producers liked. While his behavior was giving the producers what they wanted, she clarified that nothing Chuck did was scripted.

“He said he was acting. He was a theater major in college and he was just having fun. It was not scripted, and no one handed him a script. No one told him to do or say anything,” she stated.

Like on Season 2, Erica, Chuck, and their group met with producers where they were told “all types of stuff.” One thing they were encouraged to do was share complaints if any arose.

She feels Chuck got caught up in the reality TV of it all, as some people do when they are first on a reality TV show.

“I think he was getting caught up in it. I do think that when cameras are around, people’s personalities get amplified and especially when for the first time,” Erica said. “He felt like it was his job, even though we aren’t paid to be there. But in the moment, he felt like it was his job to be as entertaining and over-the-top.”

Erica explained Chuck was more of himself on the first night. As for the next morning with the omelette, she revealed he would not act like that in real life. Chuck would have eaten it, unless there were tomatoes on the omelette because he hates tomatoes.

What else does Erica want Below Deck Sailing Yacht fans to know about Chuck and their charter?

Aside from defending her husband, Erica also shared Chuck’s behavioral moments were far from the only moments that occurred on their charter.

“There were happy moments that weren’t shown like when he bought a bottle of Scotch and was just drinking it with the crew and having fun,” she recalled.

Speaking of having fun, Erica spilled Gabriela Barragan led a yoga class one day. Erica called it a beautiful moment for her group.

Along with getting to know Gabriela, Erica revealed that her group got to know Gary King, Captain Glenn Shephard, and Colin MacRae better than on her previous charter.

Despite the criticism, Erica shared she wants people to know that Chuck’s screen time was “not an accurate portrayal of who he is.” As for Chuck, he’s just happy he was able to entertain audiences.

Below Deck Sailing Yacht airs Mondays at 8/7c on Bravo.