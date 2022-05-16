Even Sheree Whitfield is laughing at her own confessional look as RHOA fans compare her to Elvira

Sheree Whitfield debuted an interesting confessional look. Pic credit: Bravo

The ladies of the ATL are off to an amazing start for Season 14. Fans have been anxiously awaiting the Real Housewives of Atlanta to return, and they have not been disappointed with the drama they are serving so far.

We were introduced to a new Housewife, Sanya Richards-Ross, and our favorite friend-of, Marlo Hampton, is now officially holding a peach. But most importantly, Sheree Whitfield is finally back as a full-time Housewife, and Housewives fans have certainly missed her.

Sheree is back with her killer body and fierce fashion, but she may have had a big miss during one of her confessionals on Sunday. Social media erupted with critiques of her interesting look.

Was that Sheree, or was that Elvira?!

Fans were shocked to see Sheree on their screens in a look they had never seen before. She was wearing a beautiful, low-cut dress, at least from the waist up. Sheree is known for her amazing figure and commitment to working out, and the dress fits her like a glove, exposing her ample cleavage.

However, as viewers panned up, they saw hair unlike anything Sheree had ever shown before. Her ‘do can only be explained as being very tall and jet black. Not only did Bravoholics have opinions, Sheree even got in on the fun.

Sheree took to Twitter to poke fun at herself while also complimenting her friend, Marlo.

What I asked for vs What I got #RHOA pic.twitter.com/o3MXWEwbmh — Shereé Whitfield (@IamSheree) May 16, 2022

Instagram digital artist BravoCandyBetch nailed it when she compared the Joggers queen to Elvira.

Sign up for our newsletter!

Blogger Jalil Lofton posted a video with the caption, “Who ain’t go never do my hair again BOO?!”

Twitter user @HousewivesCent1 made an uncanny comparison to the guards at Buckingham Palace.

Well, if Atlanta don't work out for you there may be an opening at Buckingham Palace pic.twitter.com/K0zpiydi0l — HousewivesCentral (@HousewivesCent1) May 16, 2022

Fans loved that Sheree could have a laugh at her own expense.

Viewers said Sheree was beautiful no matter what, and they are right. Pic credit: @middlefishnyc/Twitter

Fans loved Sheree’s confidence.

Confidence is key when you are a Real Housewife. Pic credit: @dailybravomail/Twitter

Another fan tweeted about how Sheree was twinning with horror icon Elvira.

Well here’s one who likes your look pic.twitter.com/VL5m1IMN4Q — KR (@KR34890560) May 16, 2022

Sheree gave blood, sweat, and tears this season

When it was announced that she would be holding a peach once more, Sheree said, “Don’t call it a comeback, call it a take over! I can’t wait for you all to follow me on this journey called life. There were lots of blood, sweat, and tears shed this season.”

Although she briefly made appearances in Season 13 of the show, the last time fans saw Sheree as a full-time cast member was during Season 10. Since then, she spent time focusing on her family and working on her fashion line, She by Sheree.

Season 14 focuses on Sheree’s relationship with Tyrone Gilliams, who was just released from prison after serving a ten-year sentence for wire fraud.

The Real Housewives of Atlanta airs Sundays at 8/7c on Bravo.