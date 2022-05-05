Sheree Whitfield is eager for RHOA viewers to see her relationship with Tyrone play out this season

Sheree Whitfield is eager for fans to watch her storyline with Tyrone Gilliams. Pic credit: Darnell Williams/Bravo

Sheree Whitfield first opened up about her relationship with Tyrone Gilliams during Season 10 of The Real Housewives of Atlanta, but a lot has changed since then.

Sheree is excited for viewers to see how things have progressed since we last saw them.

Back then, Tyrone was in the middle of serving a 10-year prison sentence but he has since been released.

Things were still not ideal for the couple since Tyrone also served time at a halfway house in Philadelphia before becoming a free man.

Sheree made the romance work despite the obstacles and she’s excited for people to see how it all plays out.

Sheree Whitfield is eager for viewers to see more of her relationship with Tyrone Gilliams

The Real Housewives of Atlanta star opened up about Tyrone during a chat with Us Weekly and at one point she even admitted to being in love.

“I stood by that man so, I’m eager for you guys to kind of watch my journey, my love, my relationship,” said Sheree. “I think a lot of people will be able to relate to the things that I deal with during the season.”

The OG also noted that people will see her in a different light this year since we’ve never really seen her in a serious relationship on the show.

When Sheree first joined the cast back in Season 1, she had already split from her ex-husband Bob Whitfield. Although we’ve seen her date a few different characters over the years, those never blossomed into anything serious.

“I don’t think you’ve ever seen me, really in a relationship, in love on the show,” noted Sheree. “So you get to watch all of the ups and downs.”

Sheree Whitfield admits to challenges in her relationship

The Real Housewives of Atlanta star confessed during the interview that she was “totally surprised” by some of the challenges that ensued after Tyrone was released from prison.

One challenge in particular almost ended their relationship back in November of 2021.

Sheree brought a camera crew to Philadelphia and wanted Tyrone to meet her at a restaurant to film a scene for the show. That could have landed Tyrone back in jail so he lashed out at Sheree and even sent a cease and desist to Bravo.

However, the couple has since gotten over that hurdle, and Sheree reasoned, “No relationship is perfect.”

The mom-of-three didn’t give any details about the current status of her relationship with Tyrone, because she wants viewers to watch and see. However, she did confess to being “very happy.”

The Real Housewives of Atlanta airs Sundays at 8/7c on Bravo.