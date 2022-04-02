RHOA: Sheree Whitfield is ready to ‘take over,’ talks blood, sweat and tears in upcoming season

Sheree Whitfield says she won’t disappoint fans as she returns to RHOA. Pic credit: Bravo

Sheree Whitfield is back for the new season of The Real Housewives of Atlanta and she’s ready to show why she deserves to hold a peach again.

Although she briefly made appearances in Season 13 of the show, the last time fans saw Sheree as a full-time cast member was during Season 10. Since then, she’s spent time focusing on her family and working on her fashion line.

Now, before the new season drops, Sheree is talking about her return to the show and everything she put into this season.

Sheree talks about Season 14 of RHOA

To officially promote her return, Sheree went to her Instagram account to give some insight on what can be expected of her this season.

Under a picture showing her RHOA promo pictures from previous seasons, she writes, “Don’t call it a comeback, call it a take over! I can’t wait for you all to follow me on this journey called life. There were lots of blood, sweat, and tears shed this season.”

The recently-released trailer briefly shows Sheree discussing her fashion line, SHE by Sheree. She also mentions her new love interest, Tyrone, whom she gets advice about from another RHOA familiar face, Apollo Nida.

The mother of three continued her Instagram post saying, “I hope this chapter of my life inspires u to not give up on your dreams, give love a chance, and knowing ur worth.” She concludes by thanking fans for their support over the years and says she “will not disappoint” them this season.

Sheree’s journey on RHOA

It’s been a few years since Sheree has shared her life with fans of the show. Her return has been met with excitement not just from fans, but also from her costars as well. Kandi Burruss recently shared that Sheree is more transparent this season that she’s ever been in the past, which may take some viewers by surprise.

Sheree initially joined the show at its start for Season 1. She left the show after Season 4, then returned for Seasons 9 and 10. At that point she decided to step away once again. During her times on the show, she shared details about her former marriage, her struggles as a single mother, and her desire to become a businesswoman and entrepreneur.

Fans also watched as Sheree built her dream home for her family and attempted to find love again. She also had her fair share of arguments and drama with her co-stars, including Marlo Hampton and former housewives NeNe Leakes and Kim Zolciack-Biermann.

Sheree has stated the break she took from RHOA was needed, but she’s ready to be back on the show and continue sharing her life with fans.

The Real Housewives of Atlanta returns to Bravo on Sunday, May 1, 2022.