RHOA: Sheree Whitfield explains why she’s ‘staying far away’ from NeNe Leakes’ lawsuit against Bravo

Sheree Whitfield is finally back as a full-time Housewife after two separate stints on hiatus and a few seasons where she came back as a friend-of on Real Housewives of Atlanta. Fans were thrilled when the self-proclaimed Bone Collector would be back to keep the ladies of ATL on their toes.

Now that Sheree is back in the fray, she is reconnecting with old and new friends. Notably missing is NeNe Leakes, whom Sheree has had a tumultuous past with. News broke last week that NeNe was suing Bravo for allegations of racism.

Sheree has now spoken out about the allegations made by her former frenemy and also talked about her place in the upcoming season.

Sheree said she has ‘not experienced’ what NeNe has alleged

The She by Sheree designer is grateful for her new chance to be a Housewife again and is openly thanking Bravo for the opportunity.

In a recent The Jasmine Brand interview, Sheree said, “I feel super blessed to have come back for the third time. To even consider me or [have] the fans who continuously have supported me throughout the years and asked for my return and for them to listen. Housewives is a very smart brand, and they go with what worked, and I guess I worked.”

Sheree also touched on NeNe’s lawsuit, revealing that she did not feel the same way. “I’m staying far away from that,” Sheree said. “I have a great relationship with Bravo, and I have not experienced what she’s experienced, but I wish her [Nene] the best in all her endeavors.”

In April 2022, Nene filed a lawsuit against Bravo and Andy Cohen, alleging that they fostered and tolerated a hostile and racist work environment. The lawsuit filed in federal court in Atlanta claims NeNe complained to executives about years of alleged racist remarks from fellow housewife Kim Zolciak-Biermann, but only NeNe suffered consequences. Nene claims that her complaints led to her being forced off of the series and that she did not voluntarily quit.

Sheree said the timing was perfect to come back to Housewives

Fans found out that Sheree was approached previously about returning to the cast, but the timing wasn’t right. She said that this time, “I felt like I was in a better place, I wasn’t dealing with the past [and] I felt like I dealt with so much drama going on in my life… I felt like I was in a happy place mentally and physically, and it was just a good time for me.”

Now that she is in a better place in her life, Sheree said viewers will see a different side to her. “I feel like I’m mentally just in a different place. I’ve always been completely transparent, the good, the bad, the ugly,” she said. “You guys have watched me go through a divorce, fight for child support, take 15 years to build a home.”

Sheree also talked about her clothing line, admitting her struggles with She by Sheree. She admitted, “You guys will see that process, you’ll see the process of me moving forward, but you’ll also get to hear a lot of the problems and issues that I had with, you know, ‘She by Sheree’ in the past.”

The Real Housewives of Atlanta airs Sundays on Bravo.