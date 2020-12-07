Erika Owens says she’s ‘grown a lot’ since filming 90 Day Fiance, says she’s asked if she talks to ex Stephanie

90 Day Fiance: Before the 90 Days star Erika Owens is moving on from her days with the show, but says that she’s done plenty of growing since leaving the franchise.

Although her documented relationship with ex-girlfriend Stephanie Matto ended dramatically, Erika has moved on and is focusing on her new relationship, as well as her photography business and Etsy shop.

Erika says she’s ‘grown a lot’ since filming with 90 Day Fiance

Erika has been very open with her followers about moving on from her relationship with Stephanie.

She recently answered another round of fan questions on her Instagram account.

“Youve changed so much since becoming ‘famous,'” wrote a follower.

Erika responded that she had changed quite a bit and that much of what has changed is thanks to her experiences on the show.

“You’re right. I’ve grown a lot! It’s been over a year since filming and I’ve really been put through the ringer by fans, friends and production – anyone would have changed,” she wrote.

“Add a global pandemic on top of that which we’re all experiencing and trying to combat, and I think it’s fair to say change is inevitable. I’m happy with who I am now and the woman I’ve grown into,” she concluded.

Erika says she’s often asked if she still talks to Stephanie

Another fan asked Erika what question she receives the most, and her answer was not all that surprising.

“If I still talk to my ex lol,” she responded.

Fans wonder if the two have kept in contact after their disastrous season with the TLC show, and it seems that they’ve received an indirect answer.

Another question that Erika was asked was if she knew her love languages.

Love languages are the different ways that individuals both accept and give love within their relationships.

According to Erika, her top love languages are “quality time” and “physical touch.”

Essentially, this means that in a relationship, Erika appreciates when her partners spend time with her and show her physical affection.

This news isn’t surprising, given the arguments that erupted between her and Stephanie on the show about their intimacy or lack thereof.

During the show, Erika practically begged Stephanie to be more physically affectionate with her, but Stephanie was too reserved and didn’t feel comfortable showing that much affection.

Intimacy continued to be a hurdle for the former pair, and, eventually, they ended up calling it quits.

But it isn’t all sad news. Erika moved on and is now happy with her boyfriend Chris. The two often share sweet snaps of themselves and their relationship.

90 Day Fiance: Before the 90 Days is currently on hiatus at TLC.