Erika Owens and new boyfriend Chris have joined OnlyFans — Here’s what to expect

Erika Owens recently made her relationship Instagram official and now, the couple has taken things one step further.

Erika became a fan favorite during her season on 90 Day Fiance: Before the 90 Days as she won over fans with her bubbly personality and colorful persona.

Unfortunately, things did not end well for Erika and after a torrid relationship with Stephanie Matto, they broke things off mid-season.

Many viewers chose Erika’s side after the breakup and since then, she’s had a legion of fans on social media.

Now, the Australian native is off the market after revealing on Instagram weeks ago that she was dating a guy.

Since then the talented photographer has been sharing their adventures on social media.

And she just revealed that they are now embarking on a new venture.

Erika and her boyfriend are on Only Fans

“OK we fiiiiinally did it. We made an onlyfans,” shared Erika on Instagram.

“Chris & I decided we wanted a platform together to share extra content which may be a little too much for IG.”

The adult platform has become a popular avenue for several reality stars, including Erika’s ex-girlfriend, Stephanie Matto.

Matter of fact, Stephanie is one of the most successful creators on the website, raking in thousands of dollars every month– which has afforded her a new house, a 2020 Porsche Panamera and a near new BMW X3 in the past few months.

Matto shares nude photos, burlesque-style videos and images and other NSFW content for the over 18 crowd on Only Fans.

She has gotten a lot of criticism for being on the adult platform, but now, many other TLC alums are following in her footsteps, hoping to replicate her success.

And, now Erika is also dipping her feet into the Only Fans pond.

What can we expect from Erika’s Only Fans?

While sharing a cute photo of herself and boyfriend Chris, the 90 Day Fiance alum also gave more details on what fans can expect to see on their page.

She writes, “We’re both creatives and we’re so excited to share some behind the scenes of our daily life, mukbangs, our cute dogs, boudoir/lingerie/nsfw photo shoots of us both together and separately, q&a’s where we spill the tea, travel videos and how we make them, makeup tutorials and more.”

Erika continued, “Our Only Fans will be a mixed bag to cater to EVERYONE in our audience (18+). ” Adding, “It’ll be like our very own personalized, interactive show. See y’all there.”

90 Day Fiance: Before the 90 Days is currently on hiatus on TLC.