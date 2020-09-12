90 Day Fiance’s Erika Owens rocks a whole new look after shaving her head for charity

90 Day Fiance: Before the 90 Days star Erika Owen is known for her rainbow hair. Her hair is in the news – but not for the reason you think.

A fan favorite of the season, she’s using her huge Instagram platform of over 400,000 followers for good cause. Although her colorful bright hair is a huge part of her identity, the 24-year-old has decided to shave her head to raise money for cancer awareness and research.

Since her hair is color-treated, she isn’t able to donate it. However, that is only another reason she chose to go bald – she plans on donating it in the future once her hair grows out.

She has a sentimental reason for doing it

Cancer has affected a lot of families worldwide and Erika’s family is no different.

The disease hits close to home as she reveals that her grandfather passed away 10 years ago due to cancer. Her boyfriend Chris also lost his father and grandfather to the disease.

She raising money on behalf of the Cancer Council and said she won’t stop until she raises over $10,000 AUD. She also noted that she and her boyfriend will also be donating $1,000 of their OnlyFans earnings to the cause.

According to its website, the Cancer Council specializes in supporting Australians affected by cancer through support, research, and prevention programs.

It is also noted that 1 in 2 Australians will be diagnosed with cancer in their lifetime so she’s cutting her signature look to raise awareness.

Bye Bye Rainbow Brite

She cut her hair via Instagram Live to show fans her commitment to the cause. Although she was nervous about cutting it all off – she played it off with a joke and said “at least you can see my earrings better.”

“I’m using the power of PINK AND PURPLE to bring us together and work towards a cancer-free future. Every dollar you raise will go towards helping people whose lives have been affected by cancer.”

Fans cheered her on as the subject hits close to home for a lot of viewers. The fundraiser proved to be a great idea as she is super close to hitting her goal and plans to hit it in the next coming weeks.

Fellow 90 Day Fiance stars like Paola Mayfield and Rebecca Parrot cheered her on as they pledged their contributions.