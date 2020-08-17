Erika Owens announces plan to shave off ‘Wonka locks’ for a good cause

Erika Owens is spending the last few weeks with her colorful mane, because it won’t be there for long.

And in case you’re thinking that she’s planning to do another color change, it’s gonna be a lot more dramatic than that.

The 90 Day Fiance: Before the 90 Days alum has gained a lot of fans since joining the cast of Season 4.

She became a fan favorite on the show and has since gained a large social media following due to that.

Right now the reality star has over 426,000 followers on Instagram and she’s using her popularity for a good cause.

Not only is Erika proving that your hair does not define you, she’s also showing the world that beauty comes in many different forms.

Furthermore, she’s doing it in support of people affected by cancer.

Erika will shave her locks for cancer

The Australian beauty recently revealed her plans to shave her head on her Instagram page.

And she shared a lengthy message to explain the reasons behind it.

“Hey guys….so. Big news,” says Erika.

“Deep breaths. This September I have decided to shave my signature pink & purple Wonka locks to support Cancer council in their mission for a cancer-free future and raise funds & awareness in the hopes that I can make a difference in the lives of those affected by cancer.”

The talented photographer continued, “I never imagined this year I would be given a platform like this – with almost half a million people following my every move on social media – I want to use this platform for good and challenge myself to do something I never thought I’d do in the name of an amazing cause.”

Erika will live stream the hair shaving process

The 24-year-old still has a few more weeks to enjoy her colorful locks since she shared that the hair shaving will take place next month.

On September 10 at 8:30 pm EDT, Australian stylist Victoria from the company Mane Concept will do the honors.

And the fans will be involved as well as the whole thing will be lived streamed on Instagram.

The 90 Day Fiance alum also shared a link to her fundraising page where persons can donate money towards the organization Cancer Council.

Erika and her boyfriend Chris will be contributing $1000 from their Only Fans account as well as make personal donations to the cause.

In her message, Erika said, “I’m using the power of PINK AND PURPLE to bring us together and work towards and Cancer free future. Every dollar you raise will go towards helping people whose lives have been affected by cancer.”

90 Day Fiance: Before the 90 Days is currently on hiatus on TLC.