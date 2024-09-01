Erika Jayne talks RHOC drama and tells Alexis Bellino to ‘leave Shannon alone’

The Real Housewives of Orange County is on fire this season and everyone has chimed in on the Shannon Beador drama.

Shannon has been getting it from all sides with Tamra Judge dragging her every chance she gets regarding her issues with alcohol.

Then there’s Alexis Bellino and John Janssen. They are set on making her life miserable.

Viewers have been Team Shannon all the way, bashing the trio for their cruel treatment of the 60-year-old.

However, Shannon also has another supporter: Bravo Housewife Erika Jayne.

While discussing the show alongside her fellow Fox Force Five member Teddi Mellencamp, the RHOBH star declared “Just leave Shannon alone.”

RHOC fans were excited to find out that the Pretty Mess singer was Team Shannon and they took to the comments to cosign Erika’s statement.

Erika Jayne urges John Janssen and Alexis Bellino to ‘leave Shannon alone’

Erika Jayne joined Teddi on Two T’s in a Pod and the hot topic was RHOC.

The latest news is that John proposed to Alexis!

It came after nine months of dating, and Erika had something to say.

“She’s on cloud 9. I bet she does feel wonderful and all of that, and God bless you,” stated the RHOBH star. “But this s**t changes and it changes on a dime and when it does, it sucks.”

Teddi and Erika pointed out the short-term engagement, noting that the couple has been together for less than a year.

However, Erika who knows a thing or two about rocky marriages, reasoned that Alexis should be prepared because it won’t be all sunshine and roses.

“That faith better be strong because marriage is a test, and I’m looking at 23 years and it ain’t going so great,” said the 53-year-old.

Nonetheless, she wished the newly engaged couple all the best but had one final word for Alexis and John.

“If I may, just leave Shannon alone,” exclaimed Erika.

Viewers agree with Erika as they continue to support Shannon Beador

After a clip of their podcast was posted online, RHOC fans flocked to the comments to support Erika’s remarks.

“Erika. No wiser words were said ‘just leave Shannon alone,'” an Instagram user wrote.

“You know it’s bad when Erika is saying ‘hey, leave the woman alone,'” reasoned someone else.

Another commenter wrote, “Yes leave Shannon alone. Honestly that’s is her storyline this season.”

RHOC fans and Bravo alums weigh in. Pic credit: @two.ts.inapod/Instagram

We spotted a few other Bravolebrities in the mix to support Shannon.

Miami Housewife Lisa Hochstein reiterated, “👏 leave Shannon alone.”

RHOC alum Lynne Curtin also defended Shannon writing, “She really is so sweet, but this season is very hard for me to watch. we can’t kick people when they’re down😢.”

The Real Housewives of Orange County airs on Thursdays at 9/8c on Bravo.