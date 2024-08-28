Alexis Bellino and John Janssen celebrate 9-month dating anniversary with romantic getaway

Alexis Bellino and John Janssen’s controversial relationship has been the talk of the town ever since they got together.

However, the couple just proved to the naysayers that their romance is still going strong.

Alexis posted a video on social media showing her and Johnny J on a romantic getaway to celebrate nine months of being together.

The Real Housewives of Orange County are not exactly betting on the couple staying together for the long run.

We were already introduced to John when he was dating Shannon Beador, and their toxic relationship didn’t paint him in the best light.

Now he’s back with a new Housewife and despite her attempts to clear his name, their nasty treatment of Shannon Beador has only made things worse.

However, the continued backlash from RHOC fans has only drawn the lovestruck couple closer together and now they’re celebrating a big milestone in their relationship.

John Janssen and Alexis Bellino celebrate nine months of dating

Shannon might not have been wined and dined by John Janssen when they were dating, but Alexis wants the world to know that her relationship is very different.

The returning RHOC star is celebrating nine months of dating Shannon’s ex, and he organized a romantic getaway to celebrate the occasion.

Alexis posted videos on her Instagram Story showing off their cozy ranch-style suite with a fireplace and a backyard jacuzzi.

“Nine-month anniversary and…my boo surprised me,” she told her social media followers in the clip as she gave them a glance at the surroundings.

The video also showed the happy couple at dinner as John treated himself to a fancy beverage while they dined at the hotel restaurant.

John and Alexis are rubbing RHOC viewers the wrong way

While John and Alexis are enjoying their time together, RHOC viewers are not enjoying the couple on the show.

John has yet to appear this season, but the mid-season trailer shows him making a pop-up at a group event.

That scene is sure to garner blowback from fans who have been heavily in Shannon’s corner as the couple try their best to make her life miserable.

Alexis has made it a point to brag about their sex life while Shannon was in hearing distance and when that didn’t ruffle her feathers she moved on to threatening the mom of three.

John is not only suing Shannon for $75,000 which he claimed was loaned to her for a facelift and other expenses, but the couple has taken things further.

Alexis is threatening to release damaging videos of Shannon that were taken at John’s house during their relationship.

It’s all getting very messy and now with lawyers involved who knows what will happen next.

The Real Housewives of Orange County airs on Thursdays at 9/8c on Bravo.