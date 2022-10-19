Erika Jayne responds to claims her team leaked Kathy Hilton blowup

Erika Jayne sets the record straight. Pic credit: ©ImageCollect.com/Faye Sadou/AdMedia

The Real Housewives of Beverly Hills star Erika Jayne has responded to claims it was her PR team that leaked the Kathy Hilton blowup drama to the press.

Season 12 of RHOBH ended with Kyle Richards confronting Erika over Kathy discovering it was someone in Erika’s camp who spilled the Aspen details publicly.

Now, as the reunion show gears up for part two, where Kathy joins the ladies for a no holds barred chat, Erika’s standing her ground.

Erika isn’t one to back down, and she’s doing that again by speaking her truth at the reunion and in other interviews.

Speaking with Entertainment Tonight correspondent Brice Sander at BravoCon over the weekend, Erika was asked about the reunion.

It wasn’t only that tea that Brice asked about either, but rather the accusations Kyle made against Erika in the season finale.

Erika Jayne responds to claim her team leaked the Kathy Hilton blowup

Brice wasted no time getting to the juicy details The Real Housewives of Beverly Hills fans want to hear.

“I know this. The day I woke after the Caribou club blowout it was everywhere and I don’t work that fast. Okay no one works that fast,” she said, grinning from ear to ear.

There’s no doubt this topic will be addressed at the reunion show. Kyle, Kathy, Erika, and Lisa Rinna will certainly have something to say on the subject.

However, Erika wasn’t spilling any RHOBH Season 12 reunion show details.

“I have something to say, Rinna has something to say, Kathy has her side of the story,” she shared, which alluded to the Aspen drama, but Erika did not specify that was the case.

When asked if she believed any of Kathy’s story, Erika replied, “I believe what I know, and I believe what was said to me.”

RHOBH stars Erika Jayne and Lisa Rinna make waves at BravoCon

This past weekend BravoCon took place in New York City. Erika and Lisa were both in attendance at the fan event, with each of them causing a stir in different ways.

Erika, for her part, named the Bravo couple she thinks will split next. She named her friend Dorit Kemsley and PK Kemsley. Although Erika revealed why she chose them, Dorit was not happy with Erika’s response and clapped back with her friend.

Lisa was booed when she was introduced at BravoCon. Later the soap opera alum revealed she has merchandise for sale, mocking Kathy, calling her the “biggest bully in Hollywood.”

Whatever goes down in the finale two episodes of The Real Housewives of Beverly Hills Season 12 reunion show, one thing is for sure: it’s going to be good!

The Real Housewives of Beverly Hills airs Wednesdays at 8/7c on Bravo.