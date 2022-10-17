Erika Jayne predicts which Bravo couple will be next to split

Erika thinks one Real Housewives couple will call it quits next. Pic credit: ©ImageCollect.com/Carrie-nelson

The Real Housewives of Beverly Hills star Erika Jayne shared her prediction for which Bravo couple will split this weekend while at BravoCon.

Erika was one of many Real Housewives on hand for the three-day event.

The blonde beauty was part of the RHOBH panel, where Lisa Rinna got booed when she was announced onstage.

However, it’s not that panel or even The Real Housewives of Beverly Hills Season 12 drama that has fans talking.

Erika took part in another Real Housewives panel where she was asked a question about famous Bravo couples.

That question and response has Erika enduring some backlash once again.

Which Bravo couple did Erika Jayne say will split next?

A video of Erika on a panel with various women from the Real Housewives franchise has been making its rounds on social media. In the footage, Erika claims not to want to answer which Bravo couple splits next.

Erika does answer the question, though. After strutting her stuff to the front of the stage, Erika declares Dorit Kemsley and Paul “PK” Kemsley will be the next Bravo couple to call it quits.

TikTok account @zacharyreality captured the footage.

The comments section of the post was filled with responses, including two from Zachary — one where he shared that Erika pretty much said PK and Dorit because of those swapping rumors that involve Kyle Richards and Mauricio Umansky.

Zachary also shared that something else with Dorit and PK comes up at the Season 12 reunion show.

Pic credit: @zacharyreality/TikTok

Over on the Instagram account, @cici.loves.you shared the same video but also included a picture of Erika and one of PK and Dorit.

“Erika really did a thing there,” was also written on the Instagram post.

Dorit popped up in the comments section of the post to share her thoughts on what her friend Erika said.

“Misery loves company. What else can j say 🤷🏼‍♀️Our friends, those that truly know us, know what we have and who we are,” Dorit replied.

Pic credit: @cici.loves.you/Instagram

Other comments in the post were aimed at Erika, with many declaring she’s trying to create another storyline for The Real Housewives of Beverly Hills. One user declared Dorit didn’t deserve what Erika said, especially after Dorit stood by Erika for the past couple of years.

Pic credit: @cici.loves.you/Instagram

There appears to be a new RHOBH feud brewing, taking some heat off the Kathy Hilton and Lisa Rinna one. Erika Jayne thinks PK Kemsley and Dorit Kemsley are headed for a split. Dorit’s not happy with that either.

The Real Housewives of Beverly Hills airs Wednesdays at 8/7c on Bravo.