Lisa Rinna won’t stop trying to profit from Kathy Hilton’s accusations at The Real Housewives of Beverly Hills Season 12 reunion.

The reality TV star has been poking fun at Kathy, declaring Lisa’s “the biggest bully in Hollywood, and everyone knows it” since the teaser for the reunion dropped.

As part two of the RHOBH reunion nears and Kathy enters the chat, Lisa’s hoping to cash in on the comment with a little help from her fans.

Taking to Instagram this week, Lisa reshared a post from @pnkroseshop that had a picture of Lisa sans pants sporting a sweatshirt that had Kathy’s comment on it.

“I’m the biggest bully in Hollywood and everyone knows it,” was what Lisa wrote on the IG Story photo.

That’s not all that the only promotion Lisa has done for products with the saying on it either.

Lisa Rinna trying to profit from Kathy Hilton’s RHOBH reunion claims

The Days of our Lives alum also used Instagram Stories to show two other products that have been created in honor of Lisa. These aren’t from the same company either, as it appears multiple companies are helping Lisa profit off of Kathy’s words.

One IG share from the account @magicalgrandsonsart featured a tote bag with Lisa sporting her signature hairstyle, a fur coat, and sunglasses with the words “BOO’D AT BRAVOCON” written multiple times behind her. “THE BIGGEST BULLY IN HOLLYWOOD AND EVERYONE KNOWS was written across the front of the image of Lisa.

The second slide Lisa shared was from @honestteecompany, and it had a woman sporting a t-shirt that Kathy’s accusation and that Lisa was booed at BravoCon with the word “iconic” underneath.

RHOBH Lisa Rinna asks for merchandise to be made

There’s no question that Lisa has certainly got some support from companies proving they want to make a buck and are on Team Lisa. It wasn’t all by chance, though.

Lisa put the word out to her 3.5 million that she was looking for someone that could make her a t-shirt with Kathy’s reunion accusations and that she got booed at BravoCon on it.

The actress shared the final product on Instagram with a picture of the t-shirt, matching the picture on the tote bag mentioned above.

“Ask and you shall receive 😂 @magicalgrandsonsart is where you can order. 🥳,” was the caption on Lisa’s post, making sure her followers knew where to find the t-shirt.

Be sure to tune in this week to see Kathy join the RHOBH Season 12 reunion show.

The Real Housewives of Beverly Hills airs Wednesdays at 8/7c on Bravo.