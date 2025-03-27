Erika Jayne claps back at Garcelle Beauvais’ ‘married for love’ comment

The Real Housewives of Beverly Hills ladies are feeling feisty.

Season 14 is over, and the reunion has been filmed. It’s only been a few weeks since the women gathered with Andy Cohen to hash things out.

However, after the reunion trailer dropped, RHOBH viewers noticed the tension between Garcelle Beauvais and Erika Jayne.

Last week, when appearing on Watch What Happens Live, Garcelle took a jab at Erika, saying that she didn’t marry for money; she married for love, implying that the blonde beauty married for money.

Erika and Bozoma Saint John appeared on WWHL following the Season 14 finale of RHOBH and slammed Garcelle.

Not only did they react poorly to the news that Garcelle was leaving after holding a diamond for five seasons, but Erika also threw shade at the marriage comment from the week before.

Erika Jayne shades Garcelle Beauvais

During a segment where a shady Sutton doll asked Erika Jayne and Bozoma Saint John questions, the doll mentioned Garcelle’s comment about marrying for love.

Erika clocked it immediately, replying, “Well, look, we both married ugly white guys that cheated on us, so… yanno… for love.”

Garcelle has long been critical of Erika and the situation with Tom Girardi. She had questions and asked them, much to the dismay of Erika and some of her RHOBH cast members.

Their friendship has been surface-level at best, and the back and forth with the women seemingly sealed the deal for Garcelle’s exit.

Explosive Season 14 RHOBH reunion trailer

The Season 14 The Real Housewives of Beverly Hills reunion trailer dropped before the finale aired.

With all the women gathered, it was time to hash things out. This season has been full of relationships falling apart, shady comments, and digs thrown like daggers.

Erika Jayne and Garcelle Beauvais traded jabs, and Erika insinuated that Garcelle was “boring.” There has been some debate about Garcelle digging into her co-stars’ personal lives without sharing much of her own.

They also dig into Kyle Richards’ situation with Morgan Wade. Garcelle had plenty of questions about that friendship, too.

Dorit Kemsley also confronts Garcelle over her speculation that Paul “PK” Kemsley had something to do with the robbery. The women went toe-to-toe with Dorit, throwing shade at Garcelle and the people who agreed with her theory.

Everything came to a head at the reunion, and it’s clear that things were not resolved with Garcelle and the RHOBH women.

The Real Housewives of Beverly Hills airs Tuesdays at 8/7c on Bravo.