Erika Jayne and Bozoma Saint John dubbed ‘mean girls’ for response to Garcelle Beauvais’ exit

Garcelle Beauvais surprised fans with her announcement about quitting The Real Housewives of Beverly Hills.

However, when the Season 14 reunion trailer dropped after the finale and showed Garcelle storming off stage, we understood why.

The dramatic trailer shows that she quit the show after five seasons due to a fallout with her costars.

Another major hint that Garcelle is on the outs with the women is Bozoma Saint John and Erika Jayne’s reaction.

The duo appeared on Watch What Happens Live with Andy Cohen and had shady responses to her departure.

RHOBH viewers are dragging the duo online, dubbing them “mean girls.”

RHOBH fans drag ‘mean girls’ Erika Jayne and Bozoma Saint John

Bozoma and Erika were guests on WWHL following the RHOBH finale.

When asked about Garcelle’s announcement, there was awkward silence.

When Andy asked if they had nothing to say, Erika responded, “Won’t he do it?” claiming it was an inside joke.

Bozoma eventually said she was “disappointed” by how Garcelle departed the show, and the duo had a few more shady responses during the night.

Once the clip was posted online, RHOBH viewers slammed Erika and Bozoma for their behavior.

“Their reactions say more about THEM than Garcelle. Mean, mean, mean. And gauche AF. Expected more of Boz, at least,” wrote one commenter.

“It’s honestly just giving mean girls,” said someone else.

A viewer exclaimed, “Absolutely horrific display of mean girls on this episode. This was VERY hard to watch. Erika needs to be PAUSED after the way she spoke to Andy… and also all of the absolute nasty things she said about Garcelle and Sutton.”

Another added, “This was a horrible episode. Definitely gives mean hateful energy. I’m shocked because every interview Garcelle did, she said nothing but nice things about @badassboz.”

Jennifer Tilly and Sutton Stracke reacted to Garcelle’s exit

Meanwhile, Garcelle didn’t get much of a reaction from the RHOBH cast when she made her announcement on Tuesday.

However, Jennifer Tilly, who’s grown close to Garcelle through her friendship with Sutton, shared a lovely sentiment.

The photo captured their friendship perfectly, showing the trio having fun during filming.

“End of an era. Godspeed, Garcelle. You were a bright light on Housewives, and you will be missed terribly. Much love. ❤️ #rhobh,” wrote the Bride of Chucky actress.

Sutton also posted an Instagram photo from their cast trip, writing, “Friends Forever. #rhobh Lucy and Ethel 🩵🩵.”

Meanwhile, other RHOBH cast members, including Kyle Richards and Dorit Kemsley, did not acknowledge Garcelle’s departure.

The Real Housewives of Beverly Hills airs Tuesdays at 8/7c on Bravo.