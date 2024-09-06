Erika Jayne applauds RHOC star for telling Shannon Beador about threatening video: ‘You did your job’

Gina Kirschenheiter was caught between a rock and a hard place after learning that there was video footage of Shannon Beador that could ruin her life.

Gina promised to stay silent after Alexis Bellino mentioned the videos while on a cast trip in Big Bear with half of the cast.

The other half (Gina included) was in La Quinta with Shannon but they later learned that John Janssen threatened to release the damaging videos.

The women knew that Shannon was already dealing with a lot and hesitated to mention the topic.

However, Gina blurted out the information in Episode 9 during a getaway with the group.

RHOC viewers have criticized the cast for keeping the situation a secret from the 60-year-old.

However, Erika Jayne recently dished about the episode and applauded Gina for spilling the tea.

Erika Jayne applauds RHOC star Gina Kirschenheiter for doing her job

Erika joined her Fox Force Five teammate Teddi Mellencamp on another episode of Two Ts in a Pod as they covered the latest RHOC episode.

The outspoken RHOBH star recently blasted John and Alexis and urged the pair to leave Shannon alone.

This time she got real about Gina’s decision to tell Shannon about the video.

“Okay, Gina you did your job honey,” said the Pretty Mess singer laughingly.

Teddi pointed out that Katie Ginella was the one who spilled the beans.

“They both did their f**king jobs,” Erika retorted, noting that the information would have come out one way or another.

“It gonna come out!” reasoned the RHOBH star. “Listen, everybody knows, the audience knows, it’s only a matter of time before Shannon knows, no matter which way it gets out.”

Listeners are loving Erika Jayne’s RHOC recaps

Due to a conflict of interest, Tamra Judge has opted to step away from the podcast and allow someone else to join Teddi for the RHOC recaps.

They’ve had a few different Housewives step in but listeners love Erika’s take on the season and she’s been getting rave reviews for being unbiased.

“Erika Jayne is outstanding at these recaps! So fun to listen to. I can’t believe it’s taken this long!!” responded a commenter.

“Love Erica as a podcaster – she’s perfectly honest and unbiased,” noted someone else.

An Instagram user wrote, “Erika is seriously the Best and the Voice of reason! Bring her on and get her own podcast I wonder if she would do this!”

Another added, “I cannot tell you how much i am enjoying EJ!!!!”

RHOC fans share their thoughts. Pic credit: @two.ts.inapod/Instagram

The Real Housewives of Orange County airs on Thursdays at 9/8c on Bravo.