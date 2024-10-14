Emily Simpson weight loss highlighted in leather pants she didn’t wear on RHOC

The Real Housewives of Orange County star Emily Simpson had arguably one of her best seasons since being cast.

She has highlighted her weight loss journey, which caused a bit of a rift with Heather Dubrow.

Emily was honest about how she felt when Heather had the women do a fashion show, and her clothing was sized differently than what she wore.

It was a raw moment for Emily, bringing tears to her eyes as she talked about how that moment made her feel despite her hard work and dedication to getting into better shape.

While Heather maintained she did not intentionally try to hurt Emily’s feelings, it didn’t feel that way to her.

In true Emily fashion, she showed up and showed out for her Sunday share.

Emily Simpson highlights trim waist in leather pants

Emily Simpson is one of the most fashionable The Real Housewives of Orange County women.

She often shares what she’s wearing with followers and always looks good.

Her recent Instagram post was captioned, “How you feel when you finally get to wear the @susanbenderxheatherdubrow pants!!”

Immediately, the comment section praised how Emily looked and her vibe.

One season Housewife, Elizabeth Lyn Vargas, called Emily “snatched,” while another follower said she was “looking good.”

Someone else commented, “You look fabulous! And you have for sometime now!!! The episode where your feelings got hurt from the fashion show, you looked amazing then! ❤️🔥.”

Thoughts shared about Emily’s look. Pic credit: @rhoc_emilysimpson/Instagram

Will Emily Simpson return for another season on RHOC?

The Real Housewives of Orange County has been a staple on Bravo for 18 seasons.

It would be surprising if the show isn’t renewed for a 19th season, especially after the drama between Shannon Beador and Alexis Bellino dominated Season 18.

While we won’t know anything before the reunion airs, it has been filmed. There have been conflicting reports about what went down, but given everything that transpired this season, we aren’t surprised.

Emily Simpson has come into her own, being snarky and shady when needed. She called out Alexis, and she stirred the pot among the ladies. It was a job well done, and we’d bet she will be asked back for Season 19, provided the network approves another installment.

We would be shocked if the entire cast wasn’t asked back because they worked so well together. Alexis hinted she may be done with the show, but we can’t see that happening with all of the attention she and John Janssen have received since Season 18 began airing.

The Real Housewives of Orange County airs Thursdays at 9/8c on Bravo.