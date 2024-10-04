Emily Simpson dubbed a ‘professional victim’ as she responds to Heather Dubrow’s shady confessional

Emily Simpson is getting called out again as she continues to talk about the body-shaming saga between her and Heather Dubrow.

The duo recently squashed their beef on Episode 13, but that storyline dragged out too long.

Things took a turn after Heather invited all the women to be models for her event and Emily felt insecure about the items that were chosen for her to wear.

She attempted a conversation with Heather on Episode 12 while they all gathered at Jennifer Pedranti’s house.

However, Alexis Bellino inserted herself into the conversation and Emily stormed out without resolving things with Heather.

The duo attempted another conversation at Shannon Beador’s birthday lunch and this time they were able to hash things out.

However, Emily was recently asked about their tiff and now she’s getting bashed online for being a “professional victim.”

Emily Simpson reacts to Heather Dubrow’s shady confessional

Emily was a guest on Watch What Happens Live with Andy Cohen and was asked about Heather’s comment in her confessional.

The RHOC star had initially expressed hurt that she was given a size 12 dress and Alexis was given the same style in a much smaller size.

However, in a shady moment, Heather noted that Emily’s dress was the appropriate size for her.

“I was really taken aback by that cause I felt like it was a hit, an unnecessary hit,” the brunette beauty admitted.

She continued, “It actually just proved my point that I’m upset because people say things about me and then you took a hit and said something about me.”

RHOC viewers call out ‘professional victim’ Emily Simpson

A clip of Emily’s WWHL appearance was posted on Instagram and while some people came to her defense, many called her out for playing the victim.

“Emily is a professional victim. She can dish it but she can’t take it!” one commenter wrote.

“Emily’s always is the victim AND Heather’s the most pretentious thing going. Both can be true,” reasoned someone else.

A frustrated RHOC viewer exclaimed, “Get a storyline already! 🥱 You have children and it’s not great for them to witness this victim mentality (even if it’s for a show).”

Someone wrote, “You always take hit at people, Emily. Don’t dish them out if you can’t take it.”

Another added, “Emily takes digs at everyone in her confessional, especially at Heather.”

RHOC critics weigh in. Pic credit: @wwhl/Instagram

The Real Housewives of Orange County airs on Thursdays at 9/8c on Bravo.