John Janssen and Alexis Bellino hit out at ‘overwhelming’ hate they’ve received and hint they’re done with RHOC

We think it’s fair to say that Alexis Bellino and John Janssen are up there as some of the biggest reality TV villains of the year.

When Alexis returned to The Real Housewives of Orange County this season, viewers struggled to take her seriously because she focused on making John look better instead of cultivating connections with her co-stars.

There have been several on-screen bust-ups between Alexis and her castmates, including John’s ex-girlfriend Shannon Beador.

In a new interview with Us Weekly, John and Alexis opened up about the vitriol towards them from viewers since appearing on the Bravo reality series.

“What’s so difficult is that it’s, like, we’re in a vortex where all of the hate is based on things that aren’t true,” John told the outlet.

“And me having no voice has been very difficult.”

John has been adamant in the past about wanting to stay away from the reality TV cameras, so fans of RHOC were surprised last week when he appeared in a confessional to drag Shannon.

John said Alexis tried to help him

The 62-year-old said Alexis “feels the responsibility to try and help” him.

However, he said that she was being criticized for doing so.

“It’s a tough no-win deal,” John conceded before Alexis told the interviewer, “It’s OK cause now it’s done.”

“We can close that door and open the door to the wedding,” she added, hinting that her time on the reality series could once again be over.

Producers won’t make casting decisions for months yet, but given how crucial she’s been to the overall storyline this season, there’s a slight chance she could score a promotion to a full-time cast member.

However, it could also be the case that Alexis and John are choosing to leave the show behind and focus on their relationship because it is true that they are in a no-win situation.

Once viewers pick sides, it’s hard for the narrative to change.

Has the sun set on Alexis and John returning to RHOC?

Shannon is a pivotal part of the cast; viewers have warmed to her over the years.

Her storyline this season has been deeply personal, and fans are invested.

Meanwhile, Alexis and John’s relationship has been moving quickly. The pair recently announced their engagement after nine months of dating.

Tamra Judge recently confirmed they’ve already set a date for their big day and admitted that she’d like Alexis to score a promotion and move on from the Shannon drama.

The couple is making some big strides, but it may no longer be seen on reality TV.

Alexis still has some appearances to make on RHOC Season 18 and is expected to cause quite a storm at the reunion.

Host Andy Cohen recently said the season-ending event was calm until the former orange holder arrived on the stage.

The Real Housewives of Orange County airs on Bravo on Thursdays at 8/7c. Stream Seasons 1-18 on Peacock.