RHOC’s Alexis Bellino and John Janssen engaged after 9 months of dating

Alexis Bellino and John Janssen are taking their relationship to the next level.

As Monsters and Critics previously reported, the polarizing couple has been on a romantic vacation to celebrate nine months of dating.

Alexis confirmed that John had popped the question as they marked their relationship milestone.

“Celebrating 9 months of love and laughter, and looking forward to my forever with you. Every moment together has been a gift,” she wrote on Instagram.

“I am so in love with you and the beautiful life we’re building together with our kids,” the Real Housewives of Orange County star captioned the photo.

“And the answer is 100000000% yes,” she concluded.

News of the couple’s engagement comes as RHOC Season 18 is heating up.

Alexis has been terrorizing Shannon Beador on RHOC

Alexis has returned to the show after years away, and she’s been caught up in plenty of drama with John’s ex-girlfriend, Shannon Beador.

Alexis has been vocal about wanting to change the perception of John after many of the cast members got a bad impression of him during his time with Shannon on the show.

In a recent episode, Alexis had a meltdown after hearing about John going after Shannon for $75,000 he claims she owes him for a facelift.

One of the significant issues with a personality like Alexis is that she seems blinded by her love for John, which has allowed it to impact her return to the show.

For example, she’s told cast members that she and John have footage of the night of Shannon Beador’s DUI arrest in which the longtime cast member allegedly almost knocked his daughter down.

Surprisingly, Bravo has allowed this to air, and the series has shown Shannon at her breaking point in recent episodes due to the pressure associated with Alexis being John’s biggest cheerleader.

The relationship is taking up too much time on RHOC

Shannon’s longtime friend has sided with Alexis in the feud, which has earned her the ire of fans because they’ve been coming in hot for Shannon.

Either way, we’ll see more of Alexis and John in upcoming episodes because their storyline was heavily present in the recent midseason trailer.

Shannon tells Alexis she isn’t invited on the cast trip to London. Alexis is seemingly getting one over on her nemesis by calling Tamra to tell her about a relationship milestone.

The big question now is whether Alexis will return to RHOC next season and if she’ll reclaim her orange because something tells us she and John will want a televised wedding.

The Real Housewives of Orange County airs Thursdays at 9/8c on Bravo. Stream Seasons 1-18 on Peacock.