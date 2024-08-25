RHOC midseason report card: The good, the bad, and Alexis Bellino

It’s hard to believe we’re already halfway through The Real Housewives of Orange County Season 18.

More often than not in recent years, I find myself questioning the long-term viability of each city because they have been getting progressively worse each season.

RHOC Season 17 served as a return to form because it fixed the cast dynamics and introduced some compelling storylines.

Through seven episodes, RHOC Season 18 has built on that in a big way, and there’s a good chance it could end as one of my favorite seasons of any Real Housewives series. Ever.

That’s surprising to me, but I will enjoy this newfound lease of life for as long as it lasts because it perfectly captures what these shows are all about: Fun trips and petty feuds.

The best part of the season so far has got to be Shannon Beador’s storylines following her DUI arrest.

We’re getting a raw and unfiltered look into her life after she hit rock bottom, and many people wouldn’t want the whole world to be watching along and offering their sentiments.

The sisterhood is real with certain cast members

The beauty of such a storyline is that nothing is off the table. Shannon isn’t afraid to tell her cast members what she’s going through, and she has this beautiful sisterhood with Heather Dubrow, Gina Kirshenheiter, and Emily Simpson.

The three women have been there for her during her time of need, which is more than can be said for Tamra Judge.

Tamra has mastered the art of deflecting from the lack of happenings in her own life by making nasty comments to and about Shannon.

Amid a sea of backlash, Tamra has started walking back her actions, but the only way to redeem herself is to admit she’s a villain who airs her castmates’ dirty laundry to make up for having no storyline of her own.

The trailer for the back half of the season shows her going after Jennifer Pedranti because of Ryan Boyajian over his legal troubles, which is pretty bizarre when you consider how hard she went for Jen last season.

The good news is that Jen is poised to fire back at Tamra, which should be exciting and show us whether Jen can handle the conflict well because, thus far, she’s having a stellar sophomore season.

Unfortunately, Katie Ginella is barely an entity so far.

Katie came in hot, determined to grasp camera time through a one-sided feud with Heather.

She’s brought nothing of substance to the series, and unless she has a heel turn in the back half of the season, she really will be Noella 1.5.

Heather doesn’t like people using her for a storyline, and that’s exactly what’s happening with Katie. It seems that the newest housewife runs the risk of becoming another one-and-done.

Alexis Bellino is a flop

Alexis Bellino has been a strange addition because she’s desperate to fit in with these ladies, but her wicked ways are making audiences grow tired of her.

I have to imagine that Alexis’s actions this season single-handedly destroyed any hope of her ever reclaiming her orange.

Promoting her to a full-time cast member could send the show down a dark path, and we’ve had our fill of the toxic personalities on The Real Housewives of New Jersey.

Her dedication to taking Shannon down aside, what is Alexis bringing to the show other than her high praise about John Janssen?

For a friend of the housewives, there’s too much emphasis on her personal life because she’s so adamant about changing the perception of her man.

Had Alexis returned to the show without talking about her relationship and tried to immerse herself in the friend group, she would have naturally been able to score a promotion.

At this point, she’s not necessary on the show because Tamra is already the biggest villain, and there’s no room for more than one.

The Real Housewives of Orange County airs on Bravo on Thursdays at 9/8c. Stream Seasons 1-14 on Peacock.