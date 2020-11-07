Elizabeth Vargas responds to claims that she wore fake Chanel on Real Housewives of Orange County

Elizabeth Vargas has responded after fans called her out for wearing a fake Chanel shirt on the premiere episode of The Real Housewives of Orange County.

After noticing Dorit Kemsley of The Real Housewives of Beverly Hills had worn the same shirt, fans pointed out the differences in the lettering and the buttons on Elizabeth’s version.

AllaboutTRH, a Real Housewives fanatic’s Instagram page, posted a side-by-side photo of the two women wearing the white buttoned down shirt.

The post reads, “Fans pointed out that the letters on Elizabeth’s shirt looked off and that the buttons weren’t the same as Dorit’s version…Thoughts on this? Do you think Elizabeth’s shirt is a knockoff?”

Fans were quick to weigh in as one said, “She doesn’t even have Chanel buttons on it…it’s fake! Fake! Try again.” (with laughing emojis)

Another fan added, “Total knock off.”

Elizabeth reacted to the post on her Instagram stories and wrote the caption, “Omg! Dorit one of my housewife heroes! I can’t believe I’m in a photo with her. Who knows if the shirt is real or not i was given to me from a close friend but…who cares!!!! I’m in a photo with Dorit!!”

It’s clear that Elizabeth didn’t take any of the criticism to heart and was just happy to be in the same image as one of her favorite housewifes.

Elizabeth’s net worth

Despite wearing knock-off designer clothing, Elizabeth has a pretty deep bank account.

Elizabeth’s net worth is estimated at $30 million, making her one of the richest housewives in the OC.

On a recent episode of Watch What Happens Live, Andy Cohen asked her a series of questions regarding her income, including the largest sum of money she has kept in her pocket at one time.

The RHOC newbie responded, “About $250,000.”

When asked about her monthly clothing budget she answered, “Oh, uh easily around $20,000-30,000.”

She also revealed that she owns over 600 pairs of shoes.

While Elizabeth has deep pockets, on the premiere episode of RHOC she admitted she’d rather spend her money on her family and buy them presents. She also revealed that she didn’t have a lot of money growing up.

How did Elizabeth make her millions?

Elizabeth admitted that she didn’t come from money, so how exactly did she come into so much cash?

Her season tagline says it all, “I earned my money the old-fashioned way, marrying it, then making more.”

Elizabeth spent almost 20 years married to Bernt Bodal, a Norwegian businessman and CEO of American Seafoods. He has an estimated net worth of around $200 million.

They separated in 2017 after Bernt allegedly had an affair in which he got another woman pregnant and had a child.

During an episode of RHOC, Elizabeth revealed she was unable to speak about her previous marriage due to ongoing legal proceedings.

She admitted this was also the reason she and Jimmy, her new boyfriend, hadn’t been intimate yet. Elizabeth received criticism from her castmates since the two had yet to get under the sheets.

Elizabeth’s divorce was finalized this past July and the housewife is now “glowing” as she was able to finally consummate her relationship with Jimmy.

On an episode of Watch What Happens Live, Elizabeth said to Andy, “I can officially say that I am re-christened, can’t you see my glow?”

Despite the backlash she received for wearing fake Chanel and for waiting so long to have sex with Jimmy, it’s clear that Elizabeth doesn’t take herself too seriously. Fans can get to know the housewife as her story continues to play out on RHOC.

The Real Housewives of Orange County airs Wednesdays at 9/8c on Bravo.