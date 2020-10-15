What is Elizabeth Vargas’ net worth and what does the new RHOC castmate do for a living?

Elizabeth Vargas will join the cast of the Real Housewives of Orange County for Season 15 and fans are dying to know–what is her net worth and what does she do for a living? With a tagline of “I earned my money the old-fashioned way, marrying it, then making more”, the details are sure to be juicy!

According to Celebrity Net Worth, Elizabeth’s worth is estimated at $30 million, making her one of the richest housewives in the OC. But just how did Elizabeth make her millions?

Elizabeth’s marriage

Elizabeth spent almost 20 years married to Bernt Bodal, a Norwegian businessman and CEO of American Seafoods. He has an estimated net worth of around $200 million. The couple’s divorce was finalized this past summer after they separated in 2017. Bernt allegedly had an affair in which he got another woman pregnant and had a child.

Despite what appears to be a long and drawn-out divorce, Elizabeth seems to be at peace with the ending of her marriage, saying on an Instagram story “I’m happy but it’s a failure… and here we are transitioning to a new phase in my life and I’m excited.”.

It didn’t take long for Elizabeth to find love again, and she’s shown during the premiere of RHOC telling her castmates about her new boyfriend.

“Jimmy and I have a very intimate relationship; we just don’t have sex,” Elizabeth said. The statement invites some criticism from the women, which is sure to bring the drama later in the season.

Elizabeth’s making her own money

While she may be criticized for her relationship decisions, her bank account seems to speak for itself–and it’s not all thanks to her ex-husband. Elizabeth is the CEO of an online market company Edge Music, described by her as a “digital MTV”, but she has mentioned publicly that the business is struggling.

According to her Instagram stories, “It’s not quite a failure yet but it’s on its way. I’m gonna pivot my life to a new direction to generate revenue.”

With the pending decline of Edge Music, it appears Elizabeth has entered new territory in the alcohol business. The entrepreneur posted a picture of bottles of Vargas Vodka on her social media. The caption read, “Rich in heritage, Vargas Vodka is inspired by the first Spanish explorers lured by the legend of Queen Califia, the emperor of the fabled island of California blessed with an abundance of gold protected by soldier griffins–guardians of the divine.”

Based on her business decisions, it’s clear that Elizabeth doesn’t shy away from trying new things. Castmate Shannon Beador is shown in the RHOC trailer saying, “Elizabeth Vargas is kind of fun!”

Now that former housewives Tamra Judge and Vikki Gunvalson have left, Shannon will be without two of the”tres amigas.”

Could wealthy businesswoman Elizabeth be her new partner in crime? Tune in to find out during what’s sure to be an interesting season.

The Real Housewives of Orange County airs Wednesdays 9/8c on MTV.