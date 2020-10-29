When was Elizabeth Vargas’ divorce finalized?

The lack of sex in Elizabeth Vargas’s relationship with boyfriend Jimmy was quite the topic of conversation on the most recent episode of Real Housewives of Orange County.

When asked by Gina Kirschenheiter about the details of her divorce, the newest OC housewife said she couldn’t talk about it yet due to legal proceedings. She also added that her and Jimmy’s lack of intimacy was due to the fact that she was technically still legally married.

According to US Weekly as confirmed in her Instagram story, Elizabeth finalized her divorce in July.

On last night’s episode of Watch What Happens Live with Andy Cohen, a fan asked whether she and Jimmy had finally done the deed.

She replied, “Yes, I can officially say that I am re-christened, can’t you see my glow?”

Andy responded, “Yeah, you are kind of glowing, I have to say!”

Elizabeth added, “I was very patient and so was he, so the moment it kind of happened was just sort of, it just happened and it was wonderful.”

Who is Elizabeth’s ex-husband?

Before finalizing their divorce this past July, Elizabeth spent almost 20 years married to Bernt Bodal, a Norwegian businessman and CEO of American Seafoods.

The couple separated in 2019 following Bernt’s alleged affair in which he got another woman pregnant and had a child.

In an Instagram story, Elizabeth shared her thoughts on the divorce and said, “I’m happy but it’s a failure…and here we are transitioning to a new phase in my life and I’m excited.”

Elizabeth’s net worth

With a net worth estimated at $30 million and a tagline of “I earned my money the old-fashioned way, marrying it, then making more,” it’s no surprise that Elizabeth’s wealth is in part thanks to her previous marriage. Her ex-husband’s net worth is estimated to be around $200 million.

Despite her ex’s deep pockets, Elizabeth has made her own success as the CEO of an online market company Edge Music, described by her as a “digital MTV.” However she’s mentioned publicly that the business is struggling.

In an Instagram story, Elizabeth revealed, “It’s not quite a failure yet but it’s on its way. I’m gonna pivot my life to a new direction to generate revenue.”

Elizabeth has recently entered the alcohol business with the creation of Vargas Vodka, which she has showcased on her social media.

On Watch What Happens Live, Andy asked Elizabeth a series of questions regarding her wealth. When asked how much money she’s carried on her at one time, she replied, “About $250,000.”

With her divorce being finalized, it appears Elizabeth is doing just fine.

The Real Housewives of Orange County airs Wednesdays at 9/8c on Bravo.