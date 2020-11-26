Elizabeth Vargas broke down on RHOC, admitted that she regrets filing for divorce from Bernt Bodal

On the most recent episode of the Real Housewives of Orange County, Elizabeth Vargas broke down and admitted that she regretted filing for divorce from her ex-husband Bernt Bodal.

The women attended Braunwyn Windham-Burke’s vow renewal and Elizabeth’s relationship with her boyfriend Jimmy quickly became the topic of conversation.

The other housewives were confused about their relationship and the lack of sex and also said that they didn’t trust what Elizabeth said because her story about their intimacy constantly changed.

The morning after the vow renewal, the women were sitting by the pool when Elizabeth admitted to crying all morning. She said she texted her ex-husband and apologized for filing for divorce.

Elizabeth admitted that the resort they were staying in was close to her previous home she shared with Bernt and it brought back a lot of emotions.

Kelly Dodd told Elizabeth that as someone who had been her friend for years, the situation was exhausting and she would not be able to stay in a relationship with someone who still had those feelings about their ex.

Gina Kirschenheiter urged Elizabeth to remove herself from the situation and her attachment to material things like their old home. She knows how hard divorce can be and told her that if she continued down this path it would lead to misery.

Elizabeth’s divorce

Before finalizing their divorce this past July, Elizabeth was married to Bernt for almost two decades. Elizabeth filed for divorce in 2017 after he allegedly had an affair and got the other woman pregnant.

Throughout the season so far, Elizabeth told the housewives that she wasn’t able to discuss her divorce due to ongoing legal proceedings. She also said her lingering divorce was the reason that she and Jimmy hadn’t become intimate yet.

During a recent episode of Watch What Happens Live with Andy Cohen, Elizabeth revealed that she and Jimmy finally consummated their relationship after her divorce was finalized this past July.

Elizabeth finds happiness

Despite Elizabeth’s breakdown on RHOC, she appears to have finally come to terms with the end of her marriage and has moved on in a happier direction.

In an Instagram story around the time her divorce finalized, Elizabeth shared her thoughts and said, “I’m happy but it’s a failure…and here we are transitioning to a new phase in my life and I’m excited.”

In addition to coming to terms with her divorce and finally taking her relationship with Jimmy to the next level, Elizabeth revealed she lost 35 pounds through a healthy diet and exercise.

As a newcomer to the housewives franchise, Elizabeth was a bit of a mystery at first, but she has continued to open up about her life and her struggles. Her transformation continues to play out during the current season of RHOC.

The Real Housewives of Orange County airs Wednesdays at 9/8c on Bravo.