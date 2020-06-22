Elizabeth Potthast’s sister speaks out after backlash for breastfeeding on 90 Day Fiance: Happily Ever After

Elizebeth Potthast is a breastfeeding mom, and so are two of her sisters. So when the family got together for Chuck Potthast’s birthday, the three ended up feeding their babies all at the same time.

It was a big moment for TLC and 90 Day Fiance viewers seem torn after the scene aired, with some calling out the Potthast family for breastfeeding while the cameras filmed and others defending the young moms since babies don’t wait for filming breaks to eat.

And while the conversation about breastfeeding on reality TV rages on, Elizabeth’s sister-in-law, who was also there with her breast out, is hitting back at breastfeeding shamers who say they should have done it all off-camera.

Becky Lichtwerch speaks out

It didn’t take long for 90 Day Fiance fans to share their shock as the three women breastfed their babies. In fact, the chatter started a bit early as TLC dropped the first hour of the episode on Friday, with that scene intact.

After a full day of hearing how viewers felt about the triple mom and baby bonding moment, Becky Lichtwerch couldn’t stay silent any longer.

Elizabeth’s sister-in-law jumped on Instagram with a message for those that were bothered by the scene.

“I’m so proud to be featured, alongside @elizabethpotthast and @cpsgirlmegan breastfeeding our babies on tv,” Becky wrote.

“The stigma around feeding a baby from the mother’s breast needs to end. We should be free to pull out our breast anytime, anywhere, without covering up to avoid others feeling uncomfortable.”

Becky went on to talk about how many other anxieties and worries come along with motherhood and that breastfeeding under a cover is uncomfortable and inconvenient.

Becky shared again after 90 Day Fiance: Happily Ever After? episode

In another post to her Instagram stories after the episode aired, Becky spoke out again.

This time, she answered why she and the other sisters showed up to a long day of filming with Elizabeth even though they were busy with their own lives and their own small children.

She also explained that filming takes a long time — hours even. And while they were all there together for filming, their babies needed to eat, so the women fed them.

Then, Becky made sure to thank TLC for helping them “normalize breastfeeding” by showing the three breastfeeding mothers feeding their babies on the show.

Elizabeth and Andrei’s return to the 90 Day Fiance spinoff hasn’t been received well by fans of the series. Especially after seeing that Andrei still isn’t working, and nothing seems to have changed with the family dynamic.

It really isn’t surprising that viewers would criticize Elizabeth and her sisters for the breastfeeding scene since they seem to have something to say about everything this family does.

90 Day Fiance: Happily Ever After? airs Sundays at 8/7c on TLC.