Elizabeth Potthast has adorable ‘makeup session’ with daughter Eleanor before self care moment

Elizabeth Potthast had the cutest and tiniest makeup artist working on her glam, and she made sure to capture the sweet moment.

Her daughter Eleanor felt she needed some casual glam while they chilled at home, so the four-year-old stepped in to help out her mama.

The 90 Day Fiance: Happily Ever After? star posted the adorable mother-daughter moment on social media. The photo showed Eleanor in action as she dabbed a bit of powder on Elizabeth’s face with a makeup brush.

The mom of two wore a casual grey top and had her hair in a messy bun, and she took off her glasses so that Eleanor could get to work.

In the image, it appeared the budding makeup artist had already applied a bit of lip gloss to her mom’s lips, as they looked quite shiny in the snap.

Elizabeth shared the image on her Instagram Story and wrote, “casual makeup session.”

Elizabeth Potthast with her daughter Eleanor. Pic credit: @elizabethcastravet/Instagram

90 Day Fiance star Elizabeth Potthast enjoys a self-care moment

The TLC star and her mini-me appeared to be doing things backward because the toddler attempted to pop some pimples on Elizabeth’s face after doing her mom’s makeup.

“SHE SAID I HAVE A PIMPLE ON MY FACE AND SHE’S GONNA POP IT FOR ME 🤣” wrote Elizabeth on the post. “I GUESS I NEED TO DO MY FACE MASK NEXT.”

Eleanor’s honesty prompted her mom to have a self-care moment, and soon after the pimple popping was over, the 90 Day Fiance star posted another snap.

This one showed Elizabeth applying a mask on her face and telling her Instagram followers, “Okay, so I decided to do the facemask after all because what is self-care without a face mask?

The 32-year-old also got honest in the post and noted that little Eleanor also had something to do with her decision to give some extra care to her skin.

“AND SINCE ELLIE TOLD ME I HAVE A PIMPLE,” she added.

Elizabeth Potthast’s kids are growing up fast

Little Winston did not make an appearance in the video, so the infant was probably fast asleep, but we’ve been seeing a lot of him on social media lately, and he’s growing up very fast.

Believe it or not, it’s been almost six months since Elizabeth gave birth to her second child, as Winston will hit the halfway mark to one year old on Tuesday.

It seems the little guy is eager to grow up because he’s zipping past his big sister– already popping out two teeth while Eleanor’s first tooth came in when she was nine months old.

Elizabeth shared the bittersweet update a few days ago and expressed disbelief at how fast her baby boy is moving.

Meanwhile, little miss Eleanor turned four in January, and the tiny fashionista is having fun being a big sister.

For now, Elizabeth and her husband, Andrei Castravet, are happy with their family of four, but don’t be surprised if the couple expands their brood sometime in the future.

90 Day Fiance: The Other Way airs on Sundays at 8/7c on TLC and Discovery+.