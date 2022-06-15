Pregnant Elizabeth Potthast is twinning with daughter Eleanor in Minnie Mouse dresses

Elizabeth Potthast is twinning with her daughter Eleanor. Pic credit: Andrei&Elizabeth/YouTube

Pregnant 90 Day Fiance: Happily Ever After? star Elizabeth Potthast is having the time of her life at the most magical place on earth, Disney World. The expectant mama, her daughter Eleanor, and husband Andrei Castravet have been enjoying the Disney experience for the past few days.

Elizabeth shared some photos from Magic Kingdom as she posed with Eleanor in their matching Minnie Mouse dresses.

Elizabeth has made the trip to Disney World before, but this marks the first time for Andrei and Eleanor, and the trio is having a blast together.

Pregnant Elizabeth Potthast is twinning with daughter Eleanor in Minnie Mouse outfits

Elizabeth, Andrei, and Eleanor have been enjoying all that Disney World offers, and it seems they still have a few days left.

The 90 Day Fiance: Happily Ever After? stars are currently staying at Disney’s Art of Animation Resort and have been spending their days enjoying the rides, food, and scenery.

Most recently, they toured Magic Kingdom and posted about the long lines and the crowds of people gathered there for a day of fun.

Elizabeth shared a few photos on social media with Eleanor as they posed in front of the castles while clad in their matching Minnie Mouse dresses.

The pregnant reality TV personality showed off her baby bump in a red and white polka dot dress with Minnie Mouse ears and comfortable sandals. Meanwhile, little Eleanor went all out in her Minnie Mouse shoes matching dress, and ears.

The mother-daughter duo held hands as they posed for the photo with big smiles on their faces.

“We’re here! We’re twinning and we’re basically standing on the surface of the sun,” wrote Elizabeth in her post.

The Castravet family is having a blast at Disney World

Elizabeth and Andrei have been sharing photos from their time at Disney World, and despite the heat, they’re enjoying every minute of it.

Elizabeth hasn’t gotten much sleep since they left home as they’re trying to soak up all the moments before it’s all over.

“Doesn’t anyone wanna sleep?” she wrote in a recent Instagram story, where she was up at the crack of dawn and ready to start the day.

Hopefully, the expectant mom keeps hydrated because she also noted the high temperature as they explored Disney World.

‘It was almost 100 degrees yesterday– not joking–walking and sweating all day is no joke,” she wrote.

Pic credit: @andrei9861 and @elizabethpotthast/Instagram

Meanwhile, we’re still waiting for the couple’s gender reveal, which was postponed again due to inclement weather.

Elizabeth recently shared an updated and noted that it would be happening soon, so hopefully, when they get back home, we’ll find out if baby Eleanor will have a baby brother or sister.

90 Day Fiance: Happily Ever After? is currently on hiatus on TLC.