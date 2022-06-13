Pregnant Elizabeth Potthast rocks stylish shorts, gives update on delayed gender reveal 

Elizabeth Potthast postpones gender reveal. Pic credit: TLC

Things are not going well for Elizabeth Potthast’s gender reveal but things are going great for her maternity fashion, so she still has something to celebrate.

The pregnant 90 Day Fiance: Happily Ever After? star recently shared an update on social media and confessed to postponing the gender reveal party once again due to inclement weather.

This is not the first time that Elizabeth and her husband Andrei have postponed the much-anticipated event, but the couple along with their family and friends will have to hold tight a bit longer.

Elizabeth is now 24 weeks pregnant with her second child but the couple is waiting for the big reveal to find out if their three-year-old daughter Eleanor will be getting a sister or a brother.

Meanwhile, as the reality TV personality waits for the weather to clear up, she’s having fun dressing up her growing baby bump.

Pregnant Elizabeth Potthast shows off stylish maternity shorts

The 90 Day Fiance: Happily Ever After? star recently showed off a pair of stylish shorts that fits her baby bump perfectly.

Elizabeth shared a photo on her Instagram Story clad in the black maternity shorts paired with a colorful striped top and she looked quite stylish in the adorable outfit.

The 30-year-old thanked her followers in the post for introducing her to the company responsible for the garment. Elizabeth recently confessed to feeling like a whale but now she’s found a brand that has her feeling good again.

“Where have these super cute maternity shorts been,” wrote Elizabeth. “Thank you ladies for introducing me to this brand. Love!”

Pic credit: @elizabethpotthast/Instagram

Unfortunately, it wasn’t all good news for Elizabeth who had to once again postpone finding out the gender of her baby. She recently shared another update after promising weeks ago that the gender reveal was days away.

Elizabeth Potthast postpones her gender reveal again

The 90 Day Fiance: Happily Ever After? star shared a video on her Instagram Story with an update about why she postponed her gender reveal once again.

“Hopefully you guys will wanna laugh with me because it’s actually really, really funny. It’s super comical,” she started.

“So you know how today we were supposed to have our gender reveal –the rescheduled on, times 50–so the weather is the weather again,” continued Elizabeth. “It’s supposed to rain today and we can’t do it because it is an outdoor reveal.”

The TLC personality expressed her frustration about having to “reschedule again,” but noted that she can’t risk the safety of their family and friends.

“We can’t have anyone getting hurt God forbid in the storm, that would just be stupid so, stay tuned it will be in the coming week,” she added.

90 Day Fiance: Happily Ever After? is currently on hiatus on TLC.