Elizabeth Potthast admits ‘I’m not okay’ as baby Winston hits another major milestone

Elizabeth Potthast is having a hard time with how quickly her baby boy Winston is growing up, but she better buckle up because the toddler is not slowing down.

The 90 Day Fiance: Happily Ever After? star just shared another update as her five-month-old hit another milestone.

This time it was Winston’s teeth that had his mom in her feelings, as he doesn’t have one, but two little teeth coming in.

Elizabeth shared the news with her social media followers in a video, and she also gave them a peek at her son’s tiny chompers.

She also wrote on the snap, “HOW IS MY BABY GETTING SO BIG!!!!!!!”

In the clip, Elizabeth revealed that Winston recently got his first tooth, and “he has another one right next to it already growing in, so he has two growing in at the same time.”

The mom of two revealed that her daughter Eleanor didn’t get her first tooth until she was nine months old so Winston’s is too soon, at least for his mama.

“How is this happening? How is this possible? he’s about to be six months next Tuesday and I’m not okay,” exclaimed Elizabeth.

In the next snap, we also got a look at Winston’s teeth as he giggled for the camera.

Baby Winston is going to need those teeth since he’ll be six months old in a matter of days and will be eating solid foods. However, aside from his teeth coming in, the toddler has hit a few other milestones over the past few weeks.

Earlier this month, Elizabeth shared that Winston was officially sleeping in his own bed, in his own room, after growing out of his bassinet.

The 32-year-old confessed to the bittersweet moment and noted that it was for the best, but it made her sad anyway.

“I’m like so sad over here because he’s not here; he’s in his room. He’s a big boy now, and it was time, and I’m just feeling sad,” confessed the second time mom.

At that time Winston had just hit the five-month mark, and pretty soon he’ll be six months old.

Does baby Winston look like Elizabeth Potthast of Andrei Castravet?

Now that his features are more pronounced Elizabeth wants to know if Winston looks like her or his dad Andrei, and she asked her followers to sound off in the comments.

“Who do you think Win resembles the most?!⁣⁣ 1 for me or 2 for Andrei 🔥💙😍⁣⁣,” wrote the TLC star.

Unfortunately for Elizabeth, she was not winning that poll, but interestingly neither was Andrei as most people felt that Winston looked more like his grandfather Chuck Potthast.

“CHUCK omg this is little CHUCK 🥰,” exclaimed one Instagram user.

“Lmaoo your dad for sure😍😍😍,” said someone else.

One commenter reasoned, “It’s like Chuck and Andrei had a baby 😘 so cute!!! ❤️.”

There were other comments along those lines with one person saying, “I guess you’ve heard it plenty of times ur dad Chuck 💕.”

“Honestly that’s Chuck baby 😂,” said someone else.

90 Day Fiance: Happily Ever After? is currently on hiatus on TLC.