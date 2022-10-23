90 Day Fiance: Elizabeth Potthast shares photo of Chuck Potthast meeting her son for the first time

90 Days Fiance alum Libby Potthast up close. Pic credit: TLC

90 Day Fiance star Elizabeth Potthast gave birth to a son earlier this month and shared the first photo of her newborn.

She also captured an adorable photo of her father, Chuck Potthast, meeting his grandson for the first time.

Potthast and her husband Andrei Castravet are featured in the current season of 90 Day Fiance: Happily Ever After?

The 36-year-old couple is already the proud parents of their 3-year-old daughter Eleanor who is also a star on the TLC series.

Libby and Andrei shared the joyous news on their respective Instagram pages, revealing their son’s name.

“HE’S HERE! We welcomed sweet precious baby boy Winston Leo Castravet into the World on 10/4/2022 weighing 7lbs 10oz 20in long,” she wrote in the IG caption, continuing:

“Our hearts are SO filled with joy right now and we are already loving being a family of four. Ellie is a proud big sister and all about her baby brother ‘Win’! Having a baby boy is totally different energy and I’m loving it so much!!!”

Chuck Potthast cuddles grandson Winston in an adorable photo

Libby shared a sweet photo of her father Chuck meeting Winston for the first time in an Instagram Story and revealed what he told his grandson.

“Happy met his grandson for the first time last night [blue heart emoji],” she wrote on the photo, adding, “Telling baby Win how much everyone loves him!”

Pic credit: @elizabethcastravet/Instagram Story

In Season 7 of Happily Ever After? Libby and Andrei appear to be doing well for themselves and showed off their new home at the beginning of the season.

Andrei has developed a strong personal and business relationship with his father-in-law, Chuck Potthast; however, he is still at odds with the rest of the family.

Libby Potthast says her family is jealous of her husband’s relationship with her father

Andrei’s relationship with Libby’s siblings worsened after he got into the real estate business with Chuck.

Elizabeth said her siblings “just became more jealous” as her husband became successful under Chuck’s mentorship in the real estate business.

Following the infamous family barbeque brawl in the previous season of 90 Day Fiance: Happily Ever After? the couple distanced themselves from her brother Charlie as did the rest of the Potthast sisters.

Andrei revealed that Charlie had been ousted from the family real estate business. In the current season, the siblings argued over whether they will attend their mother’s birthday party with Charlie present.

While her sisters, Jenn Potthast and Becky Potthast, decided to attend the birthday dinner, they had a rare agreement with their brother-in-law Andrei that Charlie’s drinking was a problem.

In the current episode of Happily Ever After? Andrei suspects a “snitch” in the Potthast family reported him to the immigration department after another setback in getting his green card.

90 Day Fiance: Happily Ever After? airs Sunday at 8/7c on TLC.