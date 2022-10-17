90 Day Fiance viewers drag Andrei Castravet for ‘disturbing’ behavior towards Elizabeth Potthast

Andrei lost his temper with Elizabeth following their immigration interview at the USCIS office. Pic credit: TLC

Andrei Castravet is under fire from 90 Day Fiance: Happily Ever After? viewers for the way he treated his wife, Elizabeth Potthast.

Andrei and Elizabeth joined the 90 Day Fiance franchise during Season 5 and are currently sharing their storyline during Season 7 of Happily Ever After?

During the October 16 episode of HEA, Andrei and Elizabeth attended an immigration interview after some red flags were brought to the USCIS office’s attention.

Andrei was hoping to get approval for his permanent green card, but when Elizabeth didn’t answer one of the interview questions correctly regarding when she and Andrei first met, it wasn’t granted on the spot as he had hoped.

Andrei was very bossy about the way he felt Elizabeth should handle the interviewer’s questions and was irate when Elizabeth didn’t correctly answer the question about when they met, which she felt was relative.

On the car ride home, Andrei demanded that Elizabeth stay quiet, telling her, “Don’t f**king do this s**t, like bulls**t,” and continued to cuss her out during their confessional.

90 Day Fiance: Happily Ever After? viewers bash Andrei Castravet for his ‘disturbing’ behavior towards Elizabeth Potthast

Following the episode, disgruntled 90 Day Fiance: Happily Ever After? viewers took to Twitter where they bashed Andrei for the way he treated Elizabeth.

“All Libby does is have Andrei’s back 100%, and he has the nerve to talk to her the way he does? I don’t know how she puts up with it,” wrote one of Andrei’s critics.

Another viewer called Andrei’s behavior “soooo disturbing to watch” and claimed they would have left him promptly had he treated them the same way.

Echoing the sentiment, another one of Andrei’s critics said they would have reported him to immigration themselves if he had spoken to them the way he did to Elizabeth.

“I would also rather be single my entire life than marry a man like Andrei,” voiced another HEA viewer.

Andrei blames Elizabeth and her family for potentially being deported to Moldova

Andrei seemed to think that Elizabeth was “giggling” her way through the interview, but as she explained, she was simply nervous and worried about giving the right answers.

The interview left Andrei and Elizabeth concerned that they may have to leave the U.S. If Andrei were to get deported to his native country of Moldova, Elizabeth said that she and their daughter Ellie would join him. Since the show’s filming, the couple has welcomed another child, their son Winston.

Andrei believed that someone from Elizabeth’s family was to blame, accusing one of her family members of reporting him to the USCIS because they “hate” him. However, Elizabeth didn’t think that made sense.

“I don’t know who would have said anything, who would have tried to do that to sabotage us,” Elizabeth said. “That doesn’t make any sense to me.”

