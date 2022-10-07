90 Day Fiance: Elizabeth Potthast gives birth to her son, shares first photo of the newborn

Elizabeth Potthast gives birth to her baby boy. Pic credit: @elizabethcastravet/Instagram

It’s official: Elizabeth Potthast and her husband Andrei Castravet have welcomed their baby boy into the world and they couldn’t be more excited.

The 90 Day Fiance: Happily Ever After? stars both took to social media to share the happy news with their followers and they also shared adorable photos of the newborn.

As for Elizabeth, she’s doing well after giving birth and looked quite stylish in the photos taken in the hospital. Elizabeth slayed her pregnancy fashion, so it’s not surprising that she was glam and glowing as she held her new baby in her arms.

Not to be left out was their 3-year-old daughter Eleanor who has been patiently waiting for her brother’s arrival. After getting the full attention of her parents for the past three years, little Eleanor will now have to share the spotlight.

However, it looks as though the little fashionista will be just fine as her parents confessed some time ago that she was excited to become a big sister.

Well, now the time has come, and Elizabeth’s mini-me was beaming in the photos with her brother.

The 90 Day Fiance: Happily Ever After? star shared a family photo that included the newest and tiniest member of their brood, Winston Leo Castravet.

Elizabeth, who was stylishly dressed in a floral robe, shared the post on Instagram and gave us a peek at her baby boy swaddled in his blue blanket and his matching blue hat.

In one photo Eleanor was snuggled up close to her mom who held Winston in one arm while she wrapped her other arm around her daughter.

“HE’S HERE! We welcomed sweet precious baby boy Winston Leo Castravet into the World on 10/4/2022 weighing 7lbs 10oz 20in long,” Elizabeth captioned the post.

“Our hearts are SO filled with joy right now and we are already loving being a family of four. Ellie is a proud big sister and all about her baby brother ‘Win’! Having a baby boy is totally different energy and I’m loving it so much!!” she added.

Andrei Castravet is excited about his baby boy

Andrei Castravet also took to Instagram to share the news that Elizabeth had given birth to their second child.

The 90 Day Fiance: Happily Ever After? star posted the same photos as his wife and exclaimed his excitement about his son’s arrival.

“I’m so proud and excited to be a Dad again to my son Winston Leo!! ” Wrote Andrei. “Welcome to the world! And now You are our favorite reason to lose sleep at night❤️❤️ #winstonleo #prouddad #tlc #iloveit.”

