Elizabeth Potthast gets emotional as baby Winston celebrates a major milestone

Elizabeth Potthast is amazed at how fast her baby boy Winston is growing up, and his most recent milestone made her a little emotional.

The 90 Day Fiance: Happily Ever After? star has been sharing all the important moments with her social media followers, and she just shared another update.

Last night marked the first time that baby Winston slept in his own bed, and the transition was a lot for the second-time mom.

“Tonight is the first night that Winston is in his big boy bed,” announced Elizabeth. “And I’m like so sad over here because he’s not here; he’s in his room. He’s a big boy now, and it was time, and I’m just feeling sad.”

The video showed the 32-year-old in her bedroom with Winston’s empty bassinet behind her. However, in the next clip, Elizabeth had a glass of red wine in hand as she celebrated the big moment.

Sign up for our newsletter!

Despite being sad in her video, the reality TV personality admitted in the post shared on her Instagram Story that Winston’s transition is for the best.

“I know he’ll be more comfy though since he’s running out of room in his bassinet,” said Elizabeth, who also admitted that she’s just sad at how quickly her baby is growing up.

Speaking of growing up, baby Winston just hit another milestone– proving that time is moving fast.

Elizabeth Potthast’s son, Winston, is now five months old

The mom of two shared another update on her Instagram Story and announced that Winston is now five months old. Elizabeth gave birth to her first son on October 4, 2022, and he officially hit the five-month mark on March 4.

In another emotional message, Elizabeth announced, “Today, my little man is five months old.”

She shared a snap of Winston sitting in his high chair, clad in an adorable striped onesie, while playing with his toy. Meanwhile, Elizabeth was comfortably dressed in a leopard print romper, with her glasses on and her hair in a high bun.

90 Day Fiance star Elizabeth Potthast is five months postpartum

March not only marked a milestone for baby Winston but for his mom as well. Elizabeth is now five months postpartum, and she has been working hard to regain her pre-baby body.

She’s shared a few snapshots while working out on her exercise bike, and a few months ago, she showed off her post-baby body in a leopard print outfit for date night with her husband, Andrei Castravet.

Elizabeth hasn’t shared her weight loss goals or how far along she is in the process. However, by all accounts, mama and baby Winston are doing well as they continue to accomplish new milestones together.

90 Day Fiance: Happily Ever After? is currently on hiatus on TLC.