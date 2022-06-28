Pregnant Elizabeth Potthast twinning with daughter Eleanor in stylish tie-dye dress

Elizabeth Potthast is twinning with her daughter. Pic credit: @elizabethpotthast/Instagram

Pregnant Elizabeth Potthast just had her 26-week checkup, and she was quite stylish for the doctor’s visit.

The 90 Day Fiance: Happily Ever After? star also took her daughter Eleanor along for the ride, and they wore matching dresses for the occasion.

Elizabeth and her husband Andrei Castravet had a grand gender revealed several days ago and found out they’ll be having a baby boy in a few months.

Baby Castravet will be the second child for the couple, who are now gearing up to become a family of four.

Their first child Eleanor was born in 2019, and the couple has been doting parents to her for the past three years. The sassy toddler is excited to become a big sister and won’t have to wait too long before she’s put on big sister duties.

In the meantime, little Eleanor supports her mama as the reality TV personality checks to ensure that her baby boy is still healthy and growing.

Elizabeth Potthast wears a tie-dye dress and twins with daughter Eleanor

The 90 Day Fiance: Happily Ever After? cast member paid a visit to her doctor for her 26-week checkup, and it seems everything went well.

Elizabeth wore a comfy dress for the occasion opting for a long, blue tie-dye number, and had her hair in a high ponytail.

Eleanor was also twinning with her mom in a blue tie-dye dress and a cute little headband as she accompanied her to the appointment.

In the photo posted on Instagram, Elizabeth smiled at the camera as she sat on a chair in the doctor’s office with little Eleanor on her lap. The stylish toddler smiled happily at her mom as they posed for the photo.

“Ellie loves hearing her baby brother’s heartbeat! We’ve got our matching blue on today,” Elizabeth captioned the post.

Elizabeth Potthast is 26 weeks and counting

The 90 Day Fiance: Happily Ever After? star is about to be a mom of two, and she couldn’t be more excited about welcoming her baby boy.

Elizabeth and Andrei already have a list of names picked out, but they’re keeping that a secret until baby Castravet makes his arrival.

Meanwhile, Elizabeth has been sharing updates from checkups and admitted during the 23-week mark that she felt like a whale. The expectant mama was put on bed rest for a little while and shared a few photos on Instagram while laying in bed.

“Another day of this, guess it’s needed sometimes,” she wrote in the Instagram post. However, Elizabeth is back on her feet, and at 26 weeks pregnant, she is doing well.

In her latest update, Elizabeth wrote, “26 weeks and counting! Penguin wobble is in full effect. We can wait to meet the new sweet little man of the family!”

