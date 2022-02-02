Elizabeth Corrigan asks fans to stop sending Bachelor Clayton Echard hate messages

The Bachelor’s Elizabeth Corrigan defended Clayton Echard from hate messages. Pic credit: ABC

The Bachelor contestant didn’t let her elimination from the show stop her from coming to Clayton Echard’s defense.

Elizabeth Corrigan told fans to stop sending hate messages to The Bachelor on her behalf and to consider his mental health.

Elizabeth took to her Instagram story to remind her followers to channel hate in a positive direction instead.

Elizabeth Corrigan tells fans to stop attacking Bachelor Clayton Echard

“I realize you want to support me and I appreciate that,” Elizabeth wrote. “But please – we are here to rise above not stoop to. Redirect that anger as love and support for the other girls.”

Elizabeth also included a call to protect Shanae Ankney’s mental health in her post.

The Bachelor contestant has made it clear that she does not agree with Shanae’s actions or comments about her ADHD and has been busy poking fun at the ShrimpGate storyline on social media.

However, she discouraged fans from further targeting Shanae by writing, “Everyone, EVERYONE’S mental health matter. Yes, even Shanae’s.”

She also supported a statement made by Clayton Echard himself on the matter by reposting a tweet he made this week to her story.

“Everyone’s mental health matters,” Clayton wrote. “So please keep that same energy before you click ‘send.'”

“Agreed,” Elizabeth wrote. “Shanae, Clayton & anyone else on the season are no exceptions. When they go low-we go high.”

Bachelor Clayton Echard publicly apologizes to Elizabeth Corrigan

Although Clayton eliminated Elizabeth in this week’s episode, he has since publicly apologized for her experiences on the show.

“I’m sorry, Elizabeth, for what you’re going through. I wish I could have seen what was happening when I wasn’t there,” Clayton wrote on his Instagram story. “I would have sent Shanae home immediately for making fun of you for being neurodivergent, had I known.”

The Bachelor also reflected in his post on learning from the experience and taking responsibility for his part in the drama.

“I really meant well, but my actions weren’t always the best as I now can see the repercussions from my decisions. I can promise you I’m learning from the mistakes though and am doing everything in my power to come out the other side a better man.”

Is Elizabeth Corrigan the next Bachelorette?

Clayton has been at the center of intense backlash from the audience for his choice to send Elizabeth home over Shanae. However, Elizabeth has largely been supported for her choice to take the high road in her interactions with Shanae and for taking the opportunity to educate fans about ADHD.

Some viewers have even started campaigning for Elizabeth to feature in her own season of The Bachelorette. The Bachelor producers have yet to announce who will be the next Bachelorette, but given a creator hinted it would be one of Clayton’s women, there’s always a chance Elizabeth might get a second chance on the show.

The Bachelor airs Mondays at 8/7c on ABC.