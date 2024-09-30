Eddie Judge shades Ryan Boyajian for arguing with Tamra Judge on RHOC: ‘You will never win this fight’

Eddie Judge broke his silence following one of the most dramatic episodes of The Real Housewives of Orange County in recent memory.

As Monsters and Critics previously reported, Tamra Judge and Ryan Boyajian got into it during Katie Ginella’s dinner party.

Ahead of their war of words, Eddie was shown trying to get Tamra to scale back on her drinking at the party.

Several times, he also told Tamra to stop what she was saying to Ryan after she brought up the FBI.

There has been a lot of back-and-forth since, including Ryan serving Tamra with legal papers and her issuing an apology for some of the things she said.

Sign up for our newsletter!

Get updates on the latest posts and more from Monsters and Critics straight to your inbox. By submitting your information you agree to our T&Cs and Privacy Policy.

Now, Eddie is getting involved in the off-screen drama.

As you’ll recall, Jennifer Pedranti called Eddie out for allowing Tamra to be wicked while the cameras were up.

Eddie fires back at Ryan

Eddie responded by saying he wasn’t her keeper, which was a bit ironic since he was trying to get her to stop talking about Ryan.

At the end of the episode, Ryan called Tamra “miserable” and said that Eddie wasn’t a man, which is the driving force for Eddie’s response on social media.

Eddie shared a video of a man putting on lipstick as the following words appeared on the screen: “Men who fight with Real Housewives on A Real Housewife reality TV show do for fun.”

“I find it hilarious to see grown men fight with women on a reality tv show about women and think they are such ‘manly men’ because they are standing up for their manhood when in REALITY, you will never win this fight on a reality tv show.”

“The answer is not just one little b—h on the series,” he continued before asking, “Can you name them all?”

It’s quite a pointed statement, and it’s very clearly aimed at Ryan because of his comments and how he was ready to call out Tamra’s behavior.

The issue here is that Eddie fails to realize that Tamra has been trash-talking Ryan for over a year.

Eddie was a big part of the Tamra-Ryan drama

Eddie also contributed to that, as evidenced by his allegation that one of Ryan’s friends told him that Ryan has a thing for married women.

There are so many layers to this feud that we’re surprised it’s only now getting the attention it deserves on RHOC.

We still have many episodes left to go this season, and there’s a good chance Tamra will have plenty more things to say to Ryan.

The big question is whether production will edit a chunk of it out to protect Tamra now that there’s legal drama happening behind the scenes.

There’s also a chance that producers will decide not to invite the husbands to the reunion because of the legal drama.

The Real Housewives of Orange County airs on Thursdays at 8/7c on Bravo. Stream Seasons 1-18 on Peacock.