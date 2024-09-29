Tamra Judge issues apology to Ryan Boyajian after she’s served legal papers over false statements

Tamra Judge’s tongue has gotten her in legal trouble again.

This time, it’s Jennifer Pedranti’s boyfriend, Ryan Boyajian, that she might have to face in court.

Things have escalated between Tamra and Ryan since Episode 12 of The Real Housewives of Orange County aired on September 26.

Tamra was also a guest on Watch What Happens Live with Andy Cohen that same night, and she made false statements against Ryan.

She issued an apology on her Instagram Story the next day, but by then, it was too late.

Ryan has since acquired an attorney and has served the RHOC star with legal papers.

Interestingly, Ryan’s attorney is the same person who represented Jim Bellino, the now ex-husband of Alexis Bellino, when he sued Tamra and Shannon Beador in 2018.

RHOC’s Tamra Judge apologizes to Ryan Boyajian

The RHOC star is in hot water after clapping back at Ryan for throwing shade at her company, Vena.

“You know what Ryan we sell more in a month than what you stole from the Dodger play,” retorted Tamra on WWHL, referring to Ryan’s alleged, connection to a gambling scandal.

However, Tamra later took to her Instagram Story with an apology while still in New York with her husband, Eddie Judge.

“Did you guys watch What What Happens Live? It was so good,” said Tamra in the clip.

“I did misspeak on a couple things…I didn’t mean to say that Ryan stole the money, I meant Vena made more money than what was stolen from the Dodger play, but I didn’t mean Ryan, so I apologize,” she noted.

Unfortunately for Tamra, the public apology wasn’t enough because she has since been served for making those allegations against him.

Ryan serves Tamra legal papers for making false statements against him

Ryan Boyajian is not letting Tamra off the hook, as he shared on social media that he has already taken legal action against her after someone suggested it.

“Get yourself a good lawyer and sue Tamra’s a** off,” said the commenter.

“I ALREADY DID, “Ryan responded. “I hired Geoff Neri which is the same AMAZING attorney that represented Jim Bellino in his victorious slander and defamation lawsuit against Tamra years ago.”

“She was served yesterday,” he added.

Ryan also posted a photo of the document lying on Tamra’s doorstep.

Meanwhile, Tamra is trying to do damage control and she issued a second apology on her Instagram Story after getting served.

“I WOULD LIKE TO APOLOGIZE FOR AND CORRECT THE RECORD ON A MISSTATEMENT I MADE ON WWHL ON THURSDAY ABOUT RYAN BOYAJIAN,” said Tamra. “I HAVE NO REASON TO BELIEVE THAT RYAN HAS STOLEN ANY MONEY.”

Tamra Judge’s apology. Pic credit: @tamrajudge/Instagram

“UNFORTUNATELY, I MISSPOKE ON LIVE TELEVISION. WHILE RYAN AND I HAVE HAD ONGOING ISSUES, I DO APOLOGIZE TO HIM FOR THE MISTAKE AND WISH TO MAKE CLEAR THAT MY STATEMENT WAS MADE IN ERROR,” The RHOC star noted, “I SINCERELY APOLOGIZE.”

The Real Housewives of Orange County airs on Thursdays at 9/8c on Bravo.