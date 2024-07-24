DWTS dancer Gleb Savchenko reveals ideal celebrity partner he’d want for Season 33

Dancing With the Stars has yet to reveal which celebrities will appear in Season 33, but professional dancer Gleb Savchenko has his ideal partner in mind.

The 40-year-old Russian dancer has appeared in 11 seasons of DWTS and partnered with contestants from reality TV, sports, music, and comedy.

Gleb teamed up with actress Mira Sorvino in Season 32, with the couple finishing in the top 10.

In his previous seasons, his partners included comedian Nikki Glaser, reality TV star Lisa Vanderpump, and singer Lauren Alaina.

When talking to US Weekly, he revealed the personality traits he’d want from his ideal dance partner.

Based on Gleb’s recent remarks, he seems interested in dancing with another music star, should she be interested.

Gleb names popular singer among his DWTS picks

When asked by US Weekly who he’d choose as his Dancing With the Stars partner, Gleb initially danced around the question without naming names.

He said, ideally, he’d get a “nice person who wants to learn how to dance” and “already maybe has a little bit of dance experience” as his next DWTS partner.

Gleb also said he’d like his dance partner to be a “very likable sweet girl,” and they “would just vibe.”

“We have to have the same energy. We have to have the same frequency,” he told US Weekly in their video clip.

“I don’t think any names in particular,” Gleb said.

Before the video clip ended, he mentioned “Miley Cyrus maybe” as his potential choice for his dance partner.

@usweekly Gleb Savchenko reveals who he wants to dance with on DWTS. 😉 For more of our exclusive interview with the professional dancer, tap the link in our bio. ♬ original sound – Us Weekly

As Gleb is awaiting his next dance partner, he revealed to US Weekly that he will travel to Hong Kong to visit with his daughters, Olivia, 13, and Zlata, 7, whom he shares with ex-wife Elena Samodanova.

He plans to “spend a couple of weeks” with them before returning to the United States for DWTS.

Gleb’s best DWTS performances featured singers as his celeb partners

As of this writing, DWTS Season 33 rumors are swirling about who might appear in the upcoming cast. However, Cyrus has yet to be mentioned.

She would likely be a massive draw for the show, and previous remarks about not touring may mean she has time for other projects. Still, one must believe there would be a hefty price tag to get her on DWTS.

Gleb seems to know who he works best with, though. While he’s never won the Mirrorball trophy, several of his best finishes on the show were when he had singers as dance partners.

In Season 23, he placed fourth overall with actress and country singer Jana Kramer. In Season 28, Gleb had his second-ever fourth-place finish with country singer Lauren Alaina.

His only other fourth-place finish was with RuPaul’s Drag Race star Shangela in Season 31.

The DWTS Season 33 cast announcement arrives before the show’s September premiere, and fans will finally see which dancers and celebs will compete.

Dancing With the Stars Season 33 premieres Tuesday, September 17, on ABC and Disney+ at 8/7c.