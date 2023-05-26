Miley Cyrus explains why she won’t be touring for Endless Summer Vacation

Miley Cyrus is letting fans know that she wants to be connected with them in many ways as she continues to create new music.

However, going on tour won’t be one of the ways that the singer connects with them anytime soon, as she’s revealed it’s not something she loves doing as much.

She first dropped that revelation in an interview last week, over two months after she released her studio album Endless Summer Vacation, featuring her smash hit Flowers.

In that Vogue interview, Cyrus said she felt a lack of connection and even isolated when performing for 100,000 people.

Those recent comments led to many of Cyrus’s fans expressing frustration over her refusal to tour on the heels of her newest album.

She’s doubling down on those original sentiments, as she released a statement about not touring yet still wanting to connect with her fans.

Miley Cyrus releases statement about not touring after Endless Summer Vacation

On Wednesday, 30-year-old singer Miley Cyrus posted a statement on her official Instagram, which she captioned “A message from Miley” with a heart emoji.

She shared a screenshot of what appeared to be text written in the Notes app titled “Sent From Heaven.”

“I feel connected to my fans NOW more than ever. When I win, WE win. Even if I don’t see them face to face every night at a concert my fans are felt deeply in my heart. I’m constantly creating and innovating new ways that I can stay connected to the audience that I love – without sacrificing my own essentials,” Cyrus wrote.

She explained performing for the fans had been “some of the best days” in her life and that her not wanting to tour had nothing to do with a “lack of appreciation for the fans.” She added that it comes down to her not wanting “to get ready in a locker room,” which she called “the reality of life on the road.”

Cyrus stated that the “archival looks” she’s been wearing “don’t travel well” and that she doesn’t want to sleep on a moving bus.

“It isn’t what’s best for me right NOW, & if you’ve been following my career you know that I always change and the way about that could too. Love you forever, I’m just on my Endless Summer Vacation,” the singer concluded.

Miley Cyrus comments about not touring for Endless Summer. Pic credit: @mileycyrus/Instagram

Miley Cyrus had her last headline tour in 2014

Cyrus released her eighth studio album, Endless Summer Vacation, on March 10, 2023. Among its 12 songs are her hit Flowers which reached a streaming milestone that the singer celebrated in recent weeks.

Flowers arrived in January and was a chart-topper for Cyrus on the US Billboard Hot 100 for eight weeks. In the past few months, the singer has also released two more singles, River and Jaded.

However, she upset many fans with her comments a week ago during an interview for her British Vogue cover. Her remarks suggested she needed to put her happiness first rather than always trying to people-please.

“Like singing for hundreds of thousands of people isn’t really the thing that I love. There’s no connection. There’s no safety,” the singer said when speaking to Vogue.

Cyrus’s last major headlining tour was 2014’s Bangerz Tour, a five-leg tour with her visiting the Americas, Europe, and Oceania from February through October 23 of that year. Since then, she’s had the limited-run Milky Milky Milk Tour in 2015 and 2022’s festival tour, the Attention Tour.

“After the last [headline arena] show I did [in 2014], I kind of looked at it as more of a question. And I can’t. Not only ‘can’t,'” Cyrus said before self-correcting herself, “because can’t is your capability, but my desire. Do I want to live my life for anyone else’s pleasure or fulfillment other than my own?”

Based on the singer’s comments to Vogue and her statement on Instagram, she’s decided to put her own happiness and well-being first after years of giving her all to her fans. That said, it appears Cyrus has no plans to stop releasing music and will find other ways to connect with her legions of loving fans.