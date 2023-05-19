Miley Cyrus hits magazine cover in her underwear to talk about Flowers experience

We know she can buy herself flowers, but honestly, Miley Cyrus‘s latest magazine cover makes us want to buy her flowers, too.

The gorgeous star seems to be rebranding herself once again through her music, with Flowers making a giant splash in the pond and topping the music charts.

As she continues to build her career and brand, Miley has secured a few partnerships and covers, and this British Vogue cover is one to remember.

She opened up about herself a lot for this profile feature with British Vogue and explained more about her hit song.

“I wrote it in a really different way. The chorus was originally: ‘I can buy myself flowers, write my name in the sand, but I can’t love me better than you can.’ It used to be more, like, 1950s. The saddest song,” she revealed of her hit single.

However, she ended up changing the overall message. “The song is a little fake it till you make it,” she stated. “Which I’m a big fan of.”

For this red-hot photo, Miley is wearing a bra and underwear set from Ferragamo, gloves from designer brand C’est Jean, and a ring from Tiffany & Co. This designer drip is classic Miley, who works with designer brand Gucci.

Miley Cyrus joins Gucci fragrance campaign

Miley has been modeling for Gucci for some time, but things really kicked off last year when she took part in their Flora Fantasy campaign.

Artist Petra Collins directed the campaign, which Gucci states is a fun “candy pink world, inspired by Japanese anime and filled with pop references.”

Miley herself is a giant pop reference, gaining fame from her hit television show Hannah Montana before making her dive into her solo career as just Miley.

The campaign was specifically for their Flora fragrance line, which features soft jasmine, cute themes, and more.

One signature scent is the Gucci Flora Gorgeous Gardenia, available in a 50ml bottle for $123 from their site or in a 100ml bottle for $155.

The second set is the Gucci Flora Gorgeous Jasmine, also available in 50ml for $123 or 100ml for $155.

Beauty retailer Sephora also carries the designer perfume, including in a mini 30ml bottle that is available for $95 and a perfume roller for $38, though the smaller options are not always in stock.

Miley Cyrus opens up on feeling ‘harshly judged’ in the past

Though she’s making new career strides now and seems to have successfully begun her rebranding process, Miley hasn’t forgotten where she came from — embarrassment and all.

She revealed to British Vogue, “I carried some guilt and shame around myself for years because of how much controversy and upset I really caused.”

However, at 30, she’s come to another realization.

“Now that I’m an adult, I realize how harshly I was judged. I was harshly judged as a child by adults and now, as an adult, I realize that I would never harshly judge a child.”

Tabloids that followed her from acne breakouts to breakups and more certainly had their impact on the star, but she’s telling them where to shove it now — because guess who’s on the cover of British Vogue and guess who isn’t?

We kid, we kid. Sort of. Miley’s official British Vogue feature drops on Tuesday, May 23.