Duggar Easter roundup: Here’s how the families celebrated

The Duggar siblings celebrated Easter with their families.

With three of the 19 siblings away from their home base of Arkansas, many celebrate with their spouses and kids.

In the past, Jim Bob and Michelle Duggar hosted a celebration at the Big House and shared some of that with the world.

Their social media presence has subsided since Josh Duggar went to prison, so the siblings typically shared their photos with followers to keep them engaged.

Easter is a huge holiday for the ultra-conservative family, and the celebration is likely as big, if not bigger, than Christmas.

Here’s how some of the Duggar siblings celebrated this year.

John David Duggar and Abbie Grace Burnett

John David Duggar and Abbie Grace Burnett celebrated Easter by attending church services. The couple posed with their two little ones, Gracie and Charlie.

They also shared a slide of Gracie and Charlie outside, looking adorable.

Jedidiah Duggar and Katelyn Nakatsu

Jedidiah Duggar and his wife, Katelyn Nakatsu, attended church with their four little ones. They also posed in front of the same cross as John David and Abbie, as they all attend the same church.

The couple welcomed twins earlier this year, each holding one as Truett and Nora stood before Jed and Katey.

Jana Duggar and Stephen Wissmann

Jana Duggar moved to Nebraska when she married Stephen Wissmann last year.

The couple returns to Arkansas occasionally, but it seems they stayed home and attended Easter services in Nebraska.

Jason Duggar and Maddie Grace Jones

Jason Duggar and Maddie Grace Jones remained in Arkansas for Easter. They seem to be splitting time between her hometown in Tennessee and their home in Arkansas.

It looks as if they don’t attend the same church as Jedidiah Duggar and John David Duggar, but they did attend Easter services together.

Maddie and Jason Duggar spent Easter together at church. Pic credit: @maddiegraceduggar/Instagram

Jinger Duggar and Jeremy Vuolo

Jinger Duggar and Jeremy Vuolo recently welcomed their third child.

They set up an Easter egg hunt for their girls, Felicity and Evangeline. Jinger recorded the girls searching for the eggs and mentioned they worshipped and attended Easter services.

Jill Duggar and Derick Dillard

Easter weekend was especially tough this year as Jill Duggar and Derick Dillard hit the one-year mark since they laid their daughter, Isla Marie, to rest.

Jill shared a carousel of photos, which included Good Friday services and a few snaps of what they did over the weekend. There was an egg hunt, and the family attended Easter services at their church.

Jackson Duggar, Jennifer Duggar, and Johannah Duggar

Three younger Duggar siblings are on a mission trip with their church in the Philippines.

Jackson Duggar shared an Instagram video chronicling their trip, including glimpses of who was on the trip and where they stopped along the way.

Joy-Anna Duggar didn’t share any Easter photos, though she likely attended church like the rest of her siblings.

Joseph Duggar and Josiah Duggar stepped back from social media and no longer share their lives with followers. They didn’t offer any updates or appear in family photos.

Jessa Duggar didn’t share anything, either. She typically posts big events, so perhaps she is saving things for a YouTube video in the future.

Jeremiah Duggar and Hannah Wissmann didn’t offer any updates on Easter. They likely attended church, but whether they remained in Arkansas or traveled to Nebraska to be with her family is unclear.

As for Josh Duggar, he spent another Easter behind bars in a Texas prison. Anna Duggar and their children were spotted with the Kellers, so they likely spent Easter together.

Shiny Happy People: Duggar Family Secrets is currently streaming on Prime Video.