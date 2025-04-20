Anna Duggar spotted in rare public sighting with children

Anna Duggar is rarely spotted out in public.

The former Counting On personality has kept a low profile since her husband, Josh Duggar, was sentenced to over a decade in federal prison.

She has been seen at Duggar family gatherings, leaving the prison following visitation with her husband, and now, on a beach.

A few of Anna’s children have been seen hanging out with the younger Duggar sisters, but the younger children like Meredith, Maryella, and Madyson aren’t well-known to the public.

Anna and her children were seen on a beach with her family, the Kellers. Many of her siblings and their children were also present.

Can you spot all seven of Anna’s children?

Anna Duggar vacations with the Kellers

Thanks to an eagle-eyed Redditor who caught the photo of the Keller Family, followers could see Anna Duggar and her children mixed in with the rest of the Kellers.

Anna is presumably holding Madyson, who is three-and-a-half. Mackynzie and presumably Michael are standing behind their mother. The other four, Marcus, Meredith, Mason, and Maryella, are scattered among the other children in the photo.

What has Anna Duggar been up to since Josh Duggar went to prison?

Anna Duggar has kept a very low profile, including staying away from social media for the most part.

The reality TV personality occasionally pops up on X (formerly Twitter) but went silent following Josh Duggar’s reporting to serve his prison sentence.

She visits him regularly, taking the kids with her to see their father.

There was speculation she would talk about what happened with Josh and what their family looks like following his imprisonment, but that never happened. She did speak out when his 2015 scandal broke, revealing she had known about it and brushed it off. However, when his name was listed in the Ashley Madison leak, she filmed about being hurt and having him sent to get “help” at a facility in Rockford, Illinois.

Life likely looks different for Anna and her children now. It’s unclear how much time they still spend with the Duggar family, especially with Jana Duggar married off and Michelle Duggar finding herself traveling more now that the younger set of Duggar sisters are all teenagers.

Anna will likely remain quiet about Josh and what happened in their lives, even when it’s time for his release several years later.

Shiny Happy People: Duggar Family Secrets is currently streaming on Prime Video.